Washington vs. No. 17 USC: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 USC Trojans will look for a third straight win when they host the Washington Huskies on Thursday night.

USC (21-4, 9-4 Pac-12) is coming off a big win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday as they are in a tight battle for the second spot in the Pac-12 standings behind the Arizona Wildcats, which are starting to pull away. Isaiah Mobley missed the last two games with a concussion but is expected to be ready to go according to head coach Andy Enfield.

Washington (13-10, 8-5 Pac-12) is coming off a blowout loss when they were crushed by the Arizona Wildcats 92-68 on Saturday. The Huskies are rated outside the top 125 overall in KenPom, and their offense has been a major issue. Daejon Davis missed the last two games with a shoulder injury but plans to return to the floor on Thursday.

How to watch Washington vs. USC

When: Thursday, February 17, 11 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -10.5

Total: 139

The Pick

USC -10.5

The Trojans appear likely to have Mobley available as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. Washington’s offense rates No. 200 in KenPom, and that’s where USC will have a major advantage in this matchup in addition to not needing to travel with their third straight home game.

