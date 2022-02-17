When does the 2022 All-Star break begin and end?

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio to conclude All-Star weekend. The stretch will highlight the top talent in the league starting with the Rising Stars competition Friday. It’ll also includes Saturday’s events with the dunk contest, 3-point contest and the revamped Skills Challenge in a new format. However, that doesn’t mean the NBA picks back up on Monday.

All-Star weekend offers an extended break for most of the league’s teams, especially those who don’t have any players at the event itself. For 2022, the All-Star break will begin Friday, February 18 and go through Wednesday, February 23. The league’s day-to-day schedule will resume Thursday, February 24. This All-Star break will be important in terms of monitoring injuries for several superstars, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Draymond Green. Their statuses will be key in how the final stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season plays out.