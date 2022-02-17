Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, February 17

The NBA has a shorter slate tonight as it ramps up for the All-Star break. There are just five games left before the league takes a pause for All-Star activities, but there is still plenty of action ahead tonight. With 10 teams on tap tonight, let’s take a look at some of the best looking player props for Thursday’s games.

Seth Curry over 16.5 points (-120)

Curry is fitting in well at his new team, scoring 23 and 20 points in his two games with the Nets so far. He was never quite as consistent with Philadelphia, but it’s looking good for the shooting guard in Brooklyn, while he added eight rebounds and 11 assists between those two games as well. The Nets have a favorable matchup against the Washington Wizards, who will be without Bradley Beal (wrist) and newly-acquired Kristaps Porzingis (knee), making it an even better outlook for Brooklyn. As Curry gets regular playing time, expect him to keep putting up solid numbers with his new squad.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 10.5 rebounds (+110)

The fact that Giannis is seeing plus odds in the rebounds column is enough to make anyone sit up and pay attention. The MVP contender has been averaging 11.3 rebounds throughout the season, bumping that up slightly to 11.5 in February alone. He just grabbed 14 on the glass (while dropping 50 points, by the way) in the Bucks’ win over the Pacers on Tuesday, and he’ll look to put in a similar performance against the 76ers tonight. Philly has given up an average of 52.7 rebounds per game this season, and chances are Giannis will comfortably be grabbing at least 11 tonight.

Luka Doncic over 2.5 3-pointers made (-140)

Doncic has the potential to be lethal from downtown, as he just went three straight games where he hit at least five. He just went 2-for-7 against the Heat on Tuesday, but the Mavericks will be going up against a Pelicans team who has allowed an average of 12.8 threes made per game. Doncic will look to finish strong ahead of the All-Star break, and shouldn’t have much trouble hitting at least three from beyond the arc tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.