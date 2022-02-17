NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 17

We have a five-game schedule in the NBA on Thursday, which includes one game on TNT. At 8:30 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Milwaukee Bucks. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Green, Rockets, $4,700

The rookie guard will look to wrap-up the unofficial first half of the regular season on a good note tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green has scored 10 or more points in nine-straight games, which includes Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns (17 points). He also had 24 fantasy points in the tough three-point loss.

Over that time, the second overall pick is averaging 26.1 fantasy points per game. The Clippers are ranked 12th against PG/SGs (OPRK) and giving up 45.07 fantasy points per game. If Christian Wood does not play for the second straight night, the Rockets will need Green to be one of their go-to scorers.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers, $4,700

Sticking with the Houston-Los Angeles game, Zubac could be a nice option in the frontcourt, especially if Wood does not play. The veteran center posted his second double-double in the last three games against the Suns on Tuesday night.

Zubac produced 12 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists (38.8 fantasy points) in 31 minutes. In his last three games, Zubac is averaging 35.26 fantasy points per game. I expect another good game from the veteran center against the Rockets, who allow 60.43 fantasy points per game to centers this year.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wizards, $4,400

The Washington Wizards will be playing the Brooklyn Nets tonight at Barclays Center for the second time in a week. Caldwell-Pope was one of the Wizards’ top scorers in their last game against the Indiana Pacers. The veteran wing player produced 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3pt) and three rebounds (40.3 fantasy points).

KCP has scored in double figures in four-straight games and is averaging 27.7 fantasy points per game. When the Wizards played the Nets in D.C. last Thursday, he recorded 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes (26.3 fantasy points per game).