Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Hornets on Thursday

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will wrap-up the unofficial first half of the regular season tonight against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Heat defeated the Hornets 104-86 in Charlotte on Feb. 5. Jimmy Butler had a game-high 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double consisting of 20 points and 12 rebounds. The Heat are four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with a total set of 224.5.

Heat vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -4

Miami had their five-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night in an eight-point home loss to the Dallas Mavericks. But the good news for the Heat is that they’ve won four straight on the road. In their four road wins, Miami is averaging 112.2 points per game and defeating opponents by 17.7 points per game.

The Heat have played well against other teams from the southeast division with a record of 10-2 this season. Miami is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games and 4-1 ATS in their last five road games. The Heat will not have Tyler Herro or Dewayne Dedmon for tonight’s game, who are both out due to injury.

The Hornets have lost four out of their last five games, which includes also includes six-straight losses at home. Charlotte will look to get back into the win column after they lost 126-120 in overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. In their last six home games, the Hornets are being outscored by 13 points per game. The Hornets are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games and 0-8 ATS in their last eight road games.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 213 and 190. The total has gone over in nine of Miami’s last 13 games, while the total has gone under in six of the Hornets’ last nine games. Despite their recent stretch of unders, the Hornets are still giving up 115 points per game in their last 10 games. The Heat should get into the 110s, but I’m not sure if the Hornets will if Miami’s defense shows up.

