Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Nets on Thursday

The Washington Wizards (26-31) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (31-27) at Barclays Center on Thursday night. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass.

The Nets are coming off a big 111-106 comeback win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, as Cam Thomas led the way with 21 points. Seth Curry added 20 of his own while LaMarcus Aldridge put up 18 points and 10 rebounds. It’s the second straight win for Brooklyn after snapping an 11-game losing streak, as newly acquired Curry and Andre Drummond have been able to make an immediate impact for their new team.

The Wizards are coming in on the back of a 113-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. They’re not 3-7 in their last 10 outings, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference just 1.5 games out of 10th place. They’ll look to bounce back against a Nets team that seems to be finding their mojo again.

The Nets are favored by five points at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -195 on the moneyline. The Wizards’ ML odds come in at +165, while the point total is set at 215.

Wizards vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -5 (-110)

Brooklyn looks like they could be starting to put together a streak after the last two games, as their blockbuster moves on deadline day are already paying off. Seth Curry put up 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his debut for the Nets, adding another 20 points and six assists in last night’s win over the Knicks. Andre Drummond scored 11 points in both of his games in a Nets jersey, while grabbing nine rebounds in his debut followed by an impressive 19 off the glass in last night’s game.

It’s a stark improvement for Brooklyn, which had lost 11 straight before the debut of the new duo. With Ben Simmons still making his way back to game fitness, this could be exactly what the Nets needed to correct their trajectory as they head toward a playoff push.

The Wizards have had a rough go, winning only three in their last 10, while going 4-11 in their last 15 contests. The absence of Bradley Beal (wrist) has certainly taken a toll, although they were already in the midst of what would be a six-game losing streak before Beal’s season-ending injury.

The Nets have covered in their last three straight, while the Wizards have only been able to cover three times in their last 10. Take the Nets at home to win comfortably.

Over/Under: Over 215 (-110)

The Nets have gone over the total in four of their last five, while the Wizards have done it in three of their last five. With the point total set at a relatively low 215.5, a solid Nets offense should be able to score plenty against a Wizards team who’s been giving up an average of 110 points per game this season. Take the over at Barclays Center.

