Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Bucks on Thursday

We go over some of the best betting options for Thursday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for a dunk during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In the only primetime game on Thursday night, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET. When these two Eastern Conference contenders last played each other, the Bucks defeated the Sixers 118-109 on Nov. 9. The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.

76ers vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers +6.5

The Sixers had their two-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night in a humiliating 135-87 loss at home. Philadelphia struggled to defend the three-point line, allowing the Celtics to shoot 55.6% and 56.1% from the field. Offensively, the Sixers could not find their groove, only shooting 28.7% from the field.

They will try to get back on track on the road, where they gone 5-2 in their last seven games since Jan. 5. Coincidentally, Philadelphia has been a better team on the road with an 18-10 record this season. The Sixers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games and 17-11 ATS on the road this season. Philadelphia is also 9-4 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season.

The Bucks snapped their two-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a nine-point win at home over the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee has played good basketball at home this season with a record of 20-10. Giannis and Co. have had the Sixers’ number over the last few years, going 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games against Philadelphia. However, the Bucks are 9-17 ATS when listed as the home favorite this season. We should expect the Sixers to bounce back after a poor shooting performance and try to make it a game.

Over/Under: Over 224

When these two teams played each other earlier this season, the total points scored were 227. The Sixers are 22-33-1 this season when it comes to overs and 12-15-1 away from Wells Fargo Center. As for the Bucks, the total has gone over in six-straight games. And they are 29-30 when it comes to overs this season.

