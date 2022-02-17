What time are the 2022 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 and how long will the races last?

The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 20th with the green flag set to fall at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before we can get to the race, we have to determine the order of the field. Following the single-car qualifying event on Wednesday night, the Bluegreen Vacation Duels will take place on Thursday, February 17th.

TV Schedule for Duels

The first Duel is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1 and the Motor Racing Network (MRN). The second Duel is tentatively scheduled for 8:45 pm. ET. The previous six winners of one of the Duels finished it in less than an hour, so expect the entire race to take about an hour and 10 minutes giving them about 35 minutes to prepare the track for the second heat. The second race should wrap up in full by about 10:00 p.m. ET.

How The Duels Work

For the Daytona 500, the front-line starters are determined by the single-car qualifying event that was raced on Wednesday night. The rest of the field will be determined from their finish in one of these two Duels. The cars that finished in an odd position from the qualifier on Wednesday will race in the first Duel and those that finished in an even position from the qualifier will race in the second Duel.

The Duel itself is a 150-mile race and they are important because each one corresponds to a row in the field for the Daytona 500. The order that the cars finish in the first Duel will be the order that they appear in the inner row on Sunday. The order that the cars finish in the second Duel will be the order of the cars in the outer row, other than the two front-row cars that were determined on Wednesday.

Race Order

Duel 1

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 starting lineup Order Car # Driver Order Car # Driver 1 5 Kyle Larson 2 24 William Byron 3 9 Chase Elliott 4 1 Ross Chastain 5 99 Daniel Suarez 6 16 Daniel Hemric 7 12 Ryan Blaney 8 8 Tyler Reddick 9 6 Brad Keselowski 10 14 Chase Briscoe 11 2 Austin Cindric 12 43 Erik Jones 13 45 Kurt Busch 14 31 Justin Haley 15 41 Cole Custer 16 38 Todd Gilliland 17 62 Noah Gragson* 18 51 Cody Ware 19 50 Kaz Grala* 20 78 BJ McLeod 21 55 JJ Yeley*

Duel 2