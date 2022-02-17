 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time are the 2022 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 and how long will the races last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Bluegreen Vacations Duels will start or how long they will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light #BUSCHRACETEAM Ford, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 20th with the green flag set to fall at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before we can get to the race, we have to determine the order of the field. Following the single-car qualifying event on Wednesday night, the Bluegreen Vacation Duels will take place on Thursday, February 17th.

TV Schedule for Duels

The first Duel is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1 and the Motor Racing Network (MRN). The second Duel is tentatively scheduled for 8:45 pm. ET. The previous six winners of one of the Duels finished it in less than an hour, so expect the entire race to take about an hour and 10 minutes giving them about 35 minutes to prepare the track for the second heat. The second race should wrap up in full by about 10:00 p.m. ET.

How The Duels Work

For the Daytona 500, the front-line starters are determined by the single-car qualifying event that was raced on Wednesday night. The rest of the field will be determined from their finish in one of these two Duels. The cars that finished in an odd position from the qualifier on Wednesday will race in the first Duel and those that finished in an even position from the qualifier will race in the second Duel.

The Duel itself is a 150-mile race and they are important because each one corresponds to a row in the field for the Daytona 500. The order that the cars finish in the first Duel will be the order that they appear in the inner row on Sunday. The order that the cars finish in the second Duel will be the order of the cars in the outer row, other than the two front-row cars that were determined on Wednesday.

Race Order

Duel 1

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 starting lineup

Order Car # Driver
Order Car # Driver
1 5 Kyle Larson
2 24 William Byron
3 9 Chase Elliott
4 1 Ross Chastain
5 99 Daniel Suarez
6 16 Daniel Hemric
7 12 Ryan Blaney
8 8 Tyler Reddick
9 6 Brad Keselowski
10 14 Chase Briscoe
11 2 Austin Cindric
12 43 Erik Jones
13 45 Kurt Busch
14 31 Justin Haley
15 41 Cole Custer
16 38 Todd Gilliland
17 62 Noah Gragson*
18 51 Cody Ware
19 50 Kaz Grala*
20 78 BJ McLeod
21 55 JJ Yeley*

Duel 2

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 starting lineup

Order Car # Driver
Order Car # Driver
1 48 Alex Bowman
2 10 Aric Almirola
3 19 Martin Truex, Jr.
4 11 Denny Hamlin
5 21 Harrison Burton
6 22 Joey Logano
7 20 Christopher Bell
8 23 Bubba Wallace
9 18 Kyle Busch
10 3 Austin Dillon
11 34 Michael McDowell
12 42 Ty Dillon
13 4 Kevin Harvick
14 17 Chris Buescher
15 7 Corey LaJoie
16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 77 Landon Cassill
18 27 Jacques Villeneuve*
19 44 Greg Biffle
20 15 David Ragan*
21 66 Timmy Hill*

