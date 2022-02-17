How to watch the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 via live stream

The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 20th, but before we can get to the race, we have to determine the order of the field. The first stage of qualifying took place on Wednesday evening with Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman securing the first two positions in the Daytona starting lineup.
The single-car qualifying event is followed on Thursday byu the Bluegreen Vacation Duels Both of the Duels will air on FS1 and the Motor Racing Network (MSN). The first Duel will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and recent history has shown the winner will finish in about 45-50 minutes. With that in mind, plus some time to set up the second Duel, the latter should get started around 8:45 p.m. ET.
How Do The Duels Work?
The two Duels determine the starting positions for the Daytona 500 behind Larson and Bowman in the front row. The lineups for Thursday were with cars finishing in an odd position on Wednesday racing in the first Duel and even position finishers racing in the second Duel.
Each Duel is a 150-mile race and they determine the inner and outer rows for Sunday. The first Duel finishing order will set up the inner row for Sunday while the second Duel finishing order will set up the outer row for Sunday.
Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on combos to win the Duel races. The field is a +100 favorite, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott following at +2800. Hamlin and Ryan Blaney, Hamlin and Kyle Larson, and Hamlin and Joey Logano follow at +3000.
Race Order For Each Duel
Duel 1 starting lineup
|Order
|Car #
|Driver
|Order
|Car #
|Driver
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|2
|24
|William Byron
|3
|9
|Chase Elliott
|4
|1
|Ross Chastain
|5
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|6
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|7
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|8
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|9
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|10
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|11
|2
|Austin Cindric
|12
|43
|Erik Jones
|13
|45
|Kurt Busch
|14
|31
|Justin Haley
|15
|41
|Cole Custer
|16
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|17
|62
|Noah Gragson*
|18
|51
|Cody Ware
|19
|50
|Kaz Grala*
|20
|78
|BJ McLeod
|21
|55
|JJ Yeley*
Duel 2 starting lineup
|Order
|Car #
|Driver
|Order
|Car #
|Driver
|1
|48
|Alex Bowman
|2
|10
|Aric Almirola
|3
|19
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|5
|21
|Harrison Burton
|6
|22
|Joey Logano
|7
|20
|Christopher Bell
|8
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|9
|18
|Kyle Busch
|10
|3
|Austin Dillon
|11
|34
|Michael McDowell
|12
|42
|Ty Dillon
|13
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|15
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|16
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|77
|Landon Cassill
|18
|27
|Jacques Villeneuve*
|19
|44
|Greg Biffle
|20
|15
|David Ragan*
|21
|66
|Timmy Hill*