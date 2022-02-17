 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 20th, but before we can get to the race, we have to determine the order of the field. The first stage of qualifying took place on Wednesday evening with Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman securing the first two positions in the Daytona starting lineup.

The single-car qualifying event is followed on Thursday byu the Bluegreen Vacation Duels Both of the Duels will air on FS1 and the Motor Racing Network (MSN). The first Duel will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and recent history has shown the winner will finish in about 45-50 minutes. With that in mind, plus some time to set up the second Duel, the latter should get started around 8:45 p.m. ET.

How Do The Duels Work?

The two Duels determine the starting positions for the Daytona 500 behind Larson and Bowman in the front row. The lineups for Thursday were with cars finishing in an odd position on Wednesday racing in the first Duel and even position finishers racing in the second Duel.

Each Duel is a 150-mile race and they determine the inner and outer rows for Sunday. The first Duel finishing order will set up the inner row for Sunday while the second Duel finishing order will set up the outer row for Sunday.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on combos to win the Duel races. The field is a +100 favorite, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott following at +2800. Hamlin and Ryan Blaney, Hamlin and Kyle Larson, and Hamlin and Joey Logano follow at +3000.

Race Order For Each Duel

Duel 1 starting lineup

Order Car # Driver
1 5 Kyle Larson
2 24 William Byron
3 9 Chase Elliott
4 1 Ross Chastain
5 99 Daniel Suarez
6 16 Daniel Hemric
7 12 Ryan Blaney
8 8 Tyler Reddick
9 6 Brad Keselowski
10 14 Chase Briscoe
11 2 Austin Cindric
12 43 Erik Jones
13 45 Kurt Busch
14 31 Justin Haley
15 41 Cole Custer
16 38 Todd Gilliland
17 62 Noah Gragson*
18 51 Cody Ware
19 50 Kaz Grala*
20 78 BJ McLeod
21 55 JJ Yeley*

Duel 2 starting lineup

Order Car # Driver
1 48 Alex Bowman
2 10 Aric Almirola
3 19 Martin Truex, Jr.
4 11 Denny Hamlin
5 21 Harrison Burton
6 22 Joey Logano
7 20 Christopher Bell
8 23 Bubba Wallace
9 18 Kyle Busch
10 3 Austin Dillon
11 34 Michael McDowell
12 42 Ty Dillon
13 4 Kevin Harvick
14 17 Chris Buescher
15 7 Corey LaJoie
16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 77 Landon Cassill
18 27 Jacques Villeneuve*
19 44 Greg Biffle
20 15 David Ragan*
21 66 Timmy Hill*

