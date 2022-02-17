Pick against the spread, over/under for Washington-USC on Thursday

Many thought USC would be towards the top of the Pac-12 conference standings, but fewer had Washington being above .500 as the Huskies will look to continue their success in Los Angeles against USC on Thursday.

Washington Huskies at USC Trojans (-10, 139)

The Huskies have played their best offense on the road this year, scoring 9.6 points per 100 more on the road than at hone and have Terrell Brown averaging 22.1 points per game, which ranks sixth among Division I players.

Washington has also pushed the tempo, ranking 36th in the country in possessions per game and are allowing 16.2 points per 100 possessions on the road than at home.

Both teams have done a solid job of taking care of the ball with each in the top 62 of the country in fewest turnovers on a per possession basis and USC doesn’t get turnovers, ranking 337th in turnovers forced on a per possession basis.

The Huskies have also been significantly better at making 3-point shots on the road than at home, making 36.2% of their outside shots on the road compared to 27% at home.

With Washington allowing opponents to shoot 36.1% from 3-point range in road games and allowing opponents to rebound 35% of their missed shots in road games, which ranks 350th in the country, there will be plenty of points in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Play: Washington vs USC Total Over 139

