Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 17

We’ve hit the last day of games ahead of the All-Star break and it’s a light slate with just five contests, with 76ers-Bucks on TNT being the marquee matchup. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report in the association as the league prepares for an extended break.
NBA Injury Report: February 17
Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets
Jimmy Butler (shoulder) on track to play
Tyler Herro (knee) OUT
Butler is on track to play and should be a strong fantasy/DFS option while Herro is out. The latter designation elevates Duncan Robinson as a nice filler play in lineups.
Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT
Rui Hachimura (ankle) questionable
With Washington hurting in the frontcourt, Daniel Gafford looks to be a value add for Thursday’s slate.
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Reggie Bullock (hip) questionable
Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable
Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson are the two names to watch if both Bullock and Burke cannot go Thursday.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Grayson Allen (hip) doubtful
With Allen doubtful and Pat Connaughton out until the end of the regular season, look for fringe players like Lindell Wigginton and Jordan Nwora to be good value adds to the fantasy/DFS lineup Thursday.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.