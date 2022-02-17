Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 17

We’ve hit the last day of games ahead of the All-Star break and it’s a light slate with just five contests, with 76ers-Bucks on TNT being the marquee matchup. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report in the association as the league prepares for an extended break.

NBA Injury Report: February 17

Jimmy Butler (shoulder) on track to play

Tyler Herro (knee) OUT

Butler is on track to play and should be a strong fantasy/DFS option while Herro is out. The latter designation elevates Duncan Robinson as a nice filler play in lineups.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

Rui Hachimura (ankle) questionable

With Washington hurting in the frontcourt, Daniel Gafford looks to be a value add for Thursday’s slate.

Reggie Bullock (hip) questionable

Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson are the two names to watch if both Bullock and Burke cannot go Thursday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Grayson Allen (hip) doubtful

With Allen doubtful and Pat Connaughton out until the end of the regular season, look for fringe players like Lindell Wigginton and Jordan Nwora to be good value adds to the fantasy/DFS lineup Thursday.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.