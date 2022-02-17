Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels to enter transfer portal per report

Even in February, the transfer portal continues to spin in college football.

Carson Breber of Sun Devil Source reported on Thursday that Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to enter the transfer portal. Breber reports that Daniels has been in contact with other Power 5 programs in the past few weeks, including some within the Pac-12.

The San Bernardino, CA, native had been a three-year starter for the Sun Devils and emerged as a solid dual-threat QB within the Pac-12. He broke out as a freshman in 2019, throwing for 2,943 passing yards and 17 yards through the air and tacked on an additional 335 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his passing numbers took a dip in 2021. While he improved his accuracy, Daniels threw just 10 touchdown and 10 interceptions through the air. He made up for it with his legs, rushing for 710 yards and six touchdowns as ASU went 8-5 and made an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Daniels initially indicated through social media in December that he’d be returning to Tempe, Arizona for his senior year in 2022. But apparently he’s had a change of mind and will be the newest QB addition to the portal.