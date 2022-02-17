Daytona 500 qualifying: Live updates as Bluegreen Vacations Duel races determine NASCAR starting lineup

The Daytona 500 is fast approaching and by Thursday evening, we’ll know what the complete starting lineup looks like. The Bluegreen Vacations Duel races are scheduled to run at 7 p.m. and approximately 8:45 p.m. ET, airing on FS1.

NASCAR opened the week with single-car qualifying on Wednesday. Kyle Larson had the fastest time after two rounds and that earned him the pole position for Sunday’s race and also the pole position for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1. Alex Bowman had the second fastest time after two rounds on Wednesday, and that earned him a spot on the front row next to Larson for Sunday’s race and also the pole position for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2.

Larson and Bowman can earn points toward the season-long playoff race, but for the rest of the field, the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races will allow them to secure an improved starting spot in Sunday’s lineup. The finishing order of the first Bluegreen Vacations duel will line up the inside row for Sunday while the finishing order of the second Bluegreen Vacations duel will line up the outside row for Sunday.

Below is the starting lineup with who slots where. We’ve got the first two positions figured out and that is followed by what finishing positions Thursday evening will slot in where for Sunday. After each Bluegreen Vacations Duel, we’ll update this table. You can view the Bluegreen Vacations Duel starting lineups here.

Daytona 500 starting lineup