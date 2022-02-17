 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daytona 500 qualifying: Live updates as Bluegreen Vacations Duel races determine NASCAR starting lineup

The Bluegreen Vacations Duel races have arrived to determine the full starting lineup for the 2022 Daytona 500. We’ll have updated results on Thursday evening.

By David Fucillo
A general view as cars race during the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 30, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 is fast approaching and by Thursday evening, we’ll know what the complete starting lineup looks like. The Bluegreen Vacations Duel races are scheduled to run at 7 p.m. and approximately 8:45 p.m. ET, airing on FS1.

NASCAR opened the week with single-car qualifying on Wednesday. Kyle Larson had the fastest time after two rounds and that earned him the pole position for Sunday’s race and also the pole position for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1. Alex Bowman had the second fastest time after two rounds on Wednesday, and that earned him a spot on the front row next to Larson for Sunday’s race and also the pole position for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2.

Larson and Bowman can earn points toward the season-long playoff race, but for the rest of the field, the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races will allow them to secure an improved starting spot in Sunday’s lineup. The finishing order of the first Bluegreen Vacations duel will line up the inside row for Sunday while the finishing order of the second Bluegreen Vacations duel will line up the outside row for Sunday.

Below is the starting lineup with who slots where. We’ve got the first two positions figured out and that is followed by what finishing positions Thursday evening will slot in where for Sunday. After each Bluegreen Vacations Duel, we’ll update this table. You can view the Bluegreen Vacations Duel starting lineups here.

Daytona 500 starting lineup

2022 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Order Car # Driver
1 5 Kyle Larson
2 48 Alex Bowman
3 Duel No. 1 winner
4 Duel No. 2 winner
5 Duel No. 1 second place
6 Duel No. 2 second place
7 Duel No. 1 third place
8 Duel No. 2 third place
9 Duel No. 1 fourth place
10 Duel No. 2 fourth place
11 Duel No. 1 fifth place
12 Duel No. 2 fifth place
13 Duel No. 1 sixth place
14 Duel No. 2 sixth place
15 Duel No. 1 seventh place
16 Duel No. 2 seventh place
17 Duel No. 1 eighth place
18 Duel No. 2 eighth place
19 Duel No. 1 ninth place
20 Duel No. 2 ninth place
21 Duel No. 1 10th place
22 Duel. No. 2 10th place
23 Duel No. 1 11th place
24 Duel No. 2 11th place
25 Duel No. 1 12th place
26 Duel No. 2 12th place
27 Duel No. 1 13th place
28 Duel No. 2 13th place
29 Duel No. 1 14th place
30 Duel No. 2 14th place
31 Duel No. 1 15th place
32 Duel No. 2 15th place
33 Duel No. 1 16th place
34 Duel No. 2 16th place
35 Duel No. 1 17th place
36 Duel No. 2 17th place
37 Duel No. 1 18th place
38 Duel No. 2 18th place
39 Fastest Open car in qualifying (not in via Duels)
40 Second-fastest Open car in qualifying (not in via Duels)

