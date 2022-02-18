How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 26

The English Premier League is back in action as they head into Matchday 26 this weekend. Manchester City remains on top as they logged yet another win with a 4-0 victory over Norwich City, thanks to a hat trick from Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea had a bye as they went on to win the FIFA Club World Cup last weekend, and Liverpool was able to widen the gap between themselves and the Blues, now sitting seven points clear of Chelsea with a favorable matchup against Norwich this week.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Tottenham Hotspur will be the next team to attempt to derail the league leaders Manchester City, as those two sides will face off at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. Man City is riding an insane 15-game unbeaten streak, which could be classified as a winning streak if it weren’t for a 1-1 draw against Southampton a few weeks back. They’re playing like they really want to defend their title, as they’ve been leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the table nearly all season.

Spurs will look to snap their three-game losing streak, but it won’t be an easy task for Antonio Conte’s side. City comes in heavily favored at DraftKings Sportsbook with moneyline odds at -370, while Tottenham is priced at +1100. The match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday the 19th, and can be watched on NBC Sports and Universo.

West Ham will look to jump into the top four with a win over Newcastle United this weekend, which shouldn’t be too difficult for the fifth-place Hammers. Newcastle has been in the relegation zone almost all season long, recently jumping out and into 17th place with a 3-1 win over Everton in Matchday 24. The Magpies are currently on a three-game winning streak as they hope to distance themselves from the bottom of the pack, but Michail Antonio and West Ham might just be too much for them to keep at bay.

West Ham is favored to win with odds at -145, while Newcastle sits at +400. A draw is priced at +295. The contest kicks off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday the 19th and can be streamed on Peacock.

EPL Matchday 26 schedule

Saturday, February 19

West Ham United v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. — Peacock

Arsenal v. Brentford, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Aston Villa v. Watford, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Burnley, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 10 a.m. — USA Network, Universo

Liverpool v. Norwich City, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Southampton v. Everton, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Manchester City v. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. — NBC Sports, Universo

Sunday, February 20

Leeds United v. Manchester United, 9 a.m. — Telemundo, USA Network

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City, 11:30 a.m. — Telemundo, USA Network