Opening odds for 3-point contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend is always one of the more entertaining competitions, especially since it usually features the most prominent names outside of the actual All-Star Game. The 2022 edition of the 3-point contest will take place Saturday, February 19 and will be the second event of the night’s slate, which begins at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the participants and their odds to win the event.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is dealing with a knee issue, so he might end up withdrawing from this event even if officials are optimistic he can play. Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills is listed as the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, but Los Angeles Clippers sharpshooter Luke Kennard is not far behind.

This is always a great place for high-upside plays given the make-or-miss nature of the event. Trae Young (+550), Desmond Bane (+600) and CJ McCollum (+750) are all in play here. Young is shooting 42.6 percent from deep over his last eight games and is very capable of getting hot and going on a tear. Bane is firing from deep at a 41.9 percent clip on the year, while McCollum has a career 39.6 three-point percentage and hit 40.0 percent of his triples in his first three games with the New Orleans Pelicans before a 0-5 showing against the Memphis Grizzlies.

While Mills and Kennard look to come into this event as co-favorites, Young or Bane might be the top play on the board in terms of value.