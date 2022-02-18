 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for Skills Challenge at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

We go over the odds to win the 2022 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Darius Garland # 10, Cedi Osman # 16, Jarrett Allen # 31, and Evan Mobley # 4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walk back to the court after a timeout during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on January 07, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.&nbsp; Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

NBA All-Star Weekend 2022 begins Friday with the Celebrity game and Rising Stars event but the real competitions of interest are Saturday. One event in particular that will captivate Cleveland fans is the revamped Skills Challenge, with one of the teams comprising entirely of Cleveland Cavaliers players. One of the remaining teams is comprised of the three Anteetokounmpo brothers (Giannis, Alex, Thanasis) and the other is all rookies (Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey). Here are the odds for the 2022 Skills Challenge, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

There is emphasis on shooting in the new format, which puts the Antetokounmpos at a slight disadvantage. The same goes for Team Cavs, although Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are competent enough from behind the arc. The rookies at +160 seems a bit low, given the versatility on that team. That might be the best play on the board for bettors, although this is one of those events where one mistake has an outsized impact on the result of the competition.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

View all 48 stories

More From DraftKings Nation