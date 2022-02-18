Opening odds for Dunk Contest at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend had been quiet for several years before one of the all-time great battles between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon re-ignited the event. The Dunk contest has not lived up to that hype since but continues to be a showmanship spectacle. The 2022 competition will take place Saturday, February 19 in Cleveland, Ohio and will be the third and final event of the night. Saturday’s contests begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green and athletic New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin are essentially co-favorites, with Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony and Golden State Warriors rotation player Juan Toscano-Anderson slightly behind. We’ve seen what Green and Toppin are capable of in games, while Anthony and Toscano-Anderson are much more mysterious.

It’s hard to go against the favorites in this case, as athleticism is usually able to win out in this contest. Green and Toppin should be the top plays for bettors in this event.