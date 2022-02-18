How to watch 2022 Rising Stars game via live online stream

TNT will have coverage of the 2022 Rising Stars game from Cleveland, Ohio, which will be the host city for All-Star weekend. The event features the league’s best rookies and sophomores as usual, but will also have G-League talent on display. The game will take place Friday, February 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Team Rick Barry will feature Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Dyson Daniels (Ignite), Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Isaac Okoro (Cavaliers), Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Jae’Sean Tate (Rockets), and Franz Wagner (Magic).

Team Isiah Thomas will feature Prescious Achiuwa (Raptors), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Saddiq Bey (Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Jaden Hardy (Ignite), and Isaiah Stewart (Pistons).

Team Gary Payton will feature LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Ayo Dosunmu (Bulls), Chris Duarte (Pacers - will not play due to injury), Scoot Henderson (Ignite), Jonathan Kuminga (Warriors - injury replacement), Jaden McDaniels (T’Wolves), and Davion Mitchell (Kings).

Team James Worthy will feature Cole Anthony (Magic), MarJon Beauchamp (Ignite), Josh Giddey (Thunder), Jalen Green (Rockets), Herbert Jones (Pelicans), Tyrese Maxey (Sixers), and Jalen Suggs (Magic).