What channel is the 2022 Rising Stars game and what time does it start

The 2022 Rising Stars game will take place Friday, February 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio. This will technically be the second event of All-Star weekend with the Celebrity game tipping off before this contest but this will be the first event featuring current NBA players.

This year’s format is different from years past as there will be four teams comprised of 12 rookies, 12 sophomores, and four players from the NBA G League Ignite. The players were drafted by James Worthy, Rick Barry, Gary Payton, and Isiah Thomas.

Each game in the Rising Stars Game will be played to a final target score as it will be a Race to 75, which is to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary. The first two games will be played until a team reaches 50 points, and then the final game will be played until a team scores 25 points.

Team Barry — Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Dyson Daniels (Ignite), Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Isaac Okoro (Cavaliers), Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Jae’Sean Tate (Rockets), and Franz Wagner (Magic)

Team Isiah — Prescious Achiuwa (Raptors), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Saddiq Bey (Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Jaden Hardy (Ignite), and Isaiah Stewart (Pistons)

Team Payton — LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Ayo Dosunmu (Bulls), Chris Duarte (Pacers — will not play due to injury), Scoot Henderson (Ignite), Jonathan Kuminga (Warriors — injury replacement), Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves), Davion Mitchell (Kings)

Team Worthy — Cole Anthony (Magic), MarJon Beauchamp (Ignite), Josh Giddey (Thunder), Jalen Green (Rockets), Herbert Jones (Pelicans), Tyrese Maxey (Sixers), and Jalen Suggs (Magic)

2022 NBA Rising Stars Game TV Info

Game date: Friday, February 18

Game time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV