Arizona Cardinals 2022 free agency outlook

The Cardinals head into 2022 free agency coming off an 11-6 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By Willkennedy5
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals were one of the most exciting teams in the NFL for much of the 2021 campaign, but they finished the season with a whimper, losing five of their final six contests, bowing out of the NFL Playoffs in the Wild Card round to end the year 11-6 and 0-1 in the Playoffs.

There’s been some speculation about the future of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this offseason, but he’s still under contract so that’s a different article for a different time. Here, we’re focusing on free agents that could be finding new homes for the 2022 campaign. For Arizona, there are some big names on the list.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap is expected to rebound back up to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise- and transition-tag possibilities

The Cards have some big names who are currently about to become free agents and will have plenty of suitors once the new league year begins. Though the franchise tag is still an option for one of them, making sure they’ll remain in red and white for at least the coming year.

They could apply that tag to Zach Ertz, Chandler Jones, James Connor or Christian Kirk. Those are all big players that Arizona would not want to see walk out the door anytime soon. But they can only pick one of them, which would probably realistically be Jones if a new contract can’t be worked out between the two parties before the clock strikes midnight. He was a game wrecker at times at his defensive end spot and when JJ Watt was healthy they created one of the best pass rushing duos in the league. Jones finished the 2021 season with 10.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in just 15 games of action.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($831,000)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Arizona Cardinals 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Christian Kirk WR Cardinals 76.20% 26
A.J. Green WR Cardinals 75.70% 34
Chandler Jones EDGE Cardinals 75.00% 32
Zach Ertz TE Cardinals 73.20% 32
Max Garcia LG Cardinals 68.90% 31
James Conner RB Cardinals 51.00% 27
Robert Alford CB Cardinals 48.80% 34
Chase Edmonds RB Cardinals 40.50% 26
Corey Peters IDL Cardinals 33.40% 34
Antonio Hamilton CB Cardinals 28.70% 29
Andy Lee P Cardinals 28.20% 40
Aaron Brewer LS Cardinals 24.00% 32
Darrell Daniels TE Cardinals 21.70% 28
Maxx Williams TE Cardinals 18.90% 28
Demetrius Harris TE Cardinals 17.90% 31
Colt McCoy QB Cardinals 17.80% 36
Dennis Gardeck EDGE Cardinals 15.90% 28
Chris Banjo S Cardinals 1.20% 32
Zeke Turner LB Cardinals 0.50% 26
Charles Washington S Cardinals 0.30% 29
Jack Crawford IDL Cardinals 0.00% 34

