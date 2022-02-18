 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Baltimore Ravens 2022 free agency outlook

The Ravens head into 2022 free agency coming off an 8-9 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens had a bit of a hiccup in 2021 with a rash of injuries that saw them limp to an 8-9 finish and in the basement of the AFC North standings.

But when everybody is healthy, Baltimore still had one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL, particularly on the ground. But heading into a new league year, a lot of those pieces that make them so explosive could find themselves in new cities when opening weekend comes around in 2022, with two of their top three rushers slated to become free agents and a few other key pieces, the Ravens could look a lot different next season.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap is expected to rebound back up to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

There are several players the Ravens will hope to get signed to new contracts before the new league year begins next month and they become unrestricted free agents. But if they’re unable to work out a deal, the team is still able to place a franchise tag on one of them, keeping them around for at least one more season at a set price tag.

Obviously, that decision will have to come later, once they see who is able to come back on an agreed-upon contract and who is holding out for better terms. But a few obvious choices for this would be RBs Devonta Freeman or Latavius Murray. The two backs split carries last season, but both went for over 500 yards rushing with each of them adding six scores as well. They could also place the tag on WR Sammy Watkins, who was the team’s fourth-leading pass catcher with over 300 yards and a score. Or they could sure up the offensive line by tagging Bradley Bozeman, the starting center.

On defense they could tag superstar DT Calias Campbell, he recovered one fumble, got 1.5 sacks and made running the ball difficult on opponents all year long.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($8.7 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Baltimore Ravens 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Bradley Bozeman C Ravens 90.70% 28
Anthony Averett CB Ravens 74.30% 28
Calais Campbell IDL Ravens 56.70% 36
Justin Houston EDGE Ravens 53.20% 33
Josh Bynes LB Ravens 49.50% 33
Patrick Ricard FB Ravens 44.70% 28
Devonta Freeman RB Ravens 42.50% 30
Brandon Williams IDL Ravens 41.20% 33
Sammy Watkins WR Ravens 36.90% 29
Justin Ellis IDL Ravens 35.10% 32
Chris Board LB Ravens 30.90% 27
Latavius Murray RB Ravens 30.40% 32
DeShon Elliott S Ravens 28.00% 25
Jimmy Smith CB Ravens 27.00% 34
Eric Tomlinson TE Ravens 25.70% 30
Pernell McPhee EDGE Ravens 21.50% 34
Josh Johnson QB Ravens 11.20% 36
Tony Jefferson S Ravens 8.40% 30
David Sharpe LT Ravens 5.40% 27
Anthony Levine S Ravens 2.80% 35
L.J. Fort LB Ravens 0.00% 32

More From DraftKings Nation