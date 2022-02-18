 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buffalo Bills 2022 free agency outlook

The Bills head into 2022 free agency coming off an 11-6 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills were a common pick to make it to the Super Bowl this season, before falling short in one of the greatest NFL games of all time during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Despite not making it as far as they did last season, Buffalo is yet again one of the favorites to make it to the big game in 2022. The vast majority of the team’s key weapons remain under contract past the upcoming season, but there are a few names that Buffalo will look to re-sign before they become free agents in just a few months. Though they won’t have a ton of money to do it with, ranking 24th in the NFL in the projected salary cap.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap is expected to rebound back up to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

While most of Buffalo’s core is returning in 2022 barring some unexpected trades, there are some role players who might find themselves in a new uniform come this fall. if Buffalo can’t agree to new terms with them, they still have the option to franchise tag them, getting them back in Western New York for one year at a set price.

The defensive side of the ball is where most of Buffalo’s key free agents lay, with names on the line like Jerry Hughs, Mario Addison and Harrison Phillips set to be free to sign with any team once the new league year hits in March. Addison would probably be the priority to keep around for the Bills front office. He posted seven sacks last year, which is more than double what Hughes and Phillips got combined. He also outmatched their combined TFL number (5) with seven of his own.

On offense, Isaiah McKenzie came on strong to finish the season. He played a big role in special teams and had a huge game when other notable WRs were out, catching 11 passes for 125 yards and a score in a win over the Patriots.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($4.2 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Buffalo Bills 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Levi Wallace CB Bills 92.20% 27
Emmanuel Sanders WR Bills 62.40% 35
Ike Boettger RG Bills 53.10% 28
Jerry Hughes EDGE Bills 51.80% 34
Mario Addison EDGE Bills 44.70% 35
Harrison Phillips IDL Bills 44.00% 26
Vernon Butler IDL Bills 26.40% 28
Efe Obada EDGE Bills 22.00% 30
Isaiah McKenzie WR Bills 21.50% 27
Siran Neal CB Bills 15.70% 28
Jake Kumerow WR Bills 9.70% 30
Bobby Hart RT Bills 8.60% 28
Matt Breida RB Bills 6.80% 27
Mitchell Trubisky QB Bills 2.80% 28
Taiwan Jones RB Bills 0.10% 34
Bryan Cox Jr. EDGE Bills 0.00% 28

