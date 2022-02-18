Chicago Bears 2022 free agency outlook

The Chicago Bears had a rough season under head coach Matt Nagy, finishing in third place in the NFC North with a record of 6-11. Nagy did not give the starting job to rookie QB Justin Fields and instead went with veteran Andy Dalton.

However, Dalton would go down with an injury in Week 2, which led to Fields making his first career start next week against the Cleveland Browns. Fields showed signs of growth when he played last season. But Nagy would go back to Dalton and even gave a start to veteran Nick Foles. The Bears will likely usher in Fields as the full-starter next season with Dalton set to be an unrestricted free agent. Chicago fans hope that new head coach Matt Eberflus and Fields can put the team in a better position next season.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap is expected to rebound back up to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

After having a disappointing 2021 season, it’s hard to imagine veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson returning to Chicago. Fields has developed a noticeable connection with second-year Darnell Mooney. The Bears can use their cap space to add a couple more veteran WRs and add to the secondary.

They should be able to re-sign 24-year-old offensive lineman James Daniels, who’s projected calculated market value is a four-year, $29.4 million deal. I think the Bears will not use either tags and instead go find low-tier free agents veterans to fill out key spots on the roster.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($28.6 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents