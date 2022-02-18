Cincinnati Bengals 2022 free agency outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals had amazing 2021 season that saw them win the AFC North, AFC, and make it to Super Bowl 56 to play the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Bengals could not have a storybook ending as the lost by three points in the Super Bowl. It was complete turnaround from Cincy, who only won four games in Joe Burrow’s rookie season in 2020.

The Bengals have a few noticeable free agents that they’ll have to make a tough decision on. But the good news is Cincinnati has a good amount of cap scape at their disposal.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap is expected to rebound back up to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

If the Bengals cannot come to terms on a contract with standout safety Jessie Bates, then they could use the franchise tag at $12.9 million. The veteran safety’s calculated market value is a five-year deal worth $72.4 million ($14.4M AAV), according to Spotrac. Bates has been one of the constants in the Bengals’ secondary and is rising up in the ranks.

Another possibility for the franchise tag is Uzomah, who become a viable option in the Bengals’ passing game. The projected franchise tag for tight ends this offseason is $10.9 million. Uzomah’s calculated market value is a three-year deal worth $24 million. He will likely get a pay upgrade after recording a career-high 49 receptions (63 targets) for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($57.3 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents