Dallas Cowboys 2022 free agency outlook

The Dallas Cowboys saw their playoff run end earlier than expected with a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Wildcard Weekend. Dallas finished the regular season in first place in the NFC East with a record of 12-5.

The Cowboys have a few notable unrestricted free agents, but do not have a ton of cap space to work with this offseason. Jerry Jones and Co. will have to make some decisions, but they still have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott intact.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap is expected to rebound back up to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

It’s hard to talk about franchise or transition tags, especially when the Cowboys are over $21 million over the salary cap. For Dallas to re-sign Vanderbilts Esch, Wilson, or Gallup, they will need to cut someone or restructure multiple contracts. Out of those three, Gallup might be worth a tag, but he’ll be coming off of injury.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$21.4 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents