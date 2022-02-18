 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Cowboys 2022 free agency outlook

The Cowboys head into 2022 free agency coming off an 12-5 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after making an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 08, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys saw their playoff run end earlier than expected with a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Wildcard Weekend. Dallas finished the regular season in first place in the NFC East with a record of 12-5.

The Cowboys have a few notable unrestricted free agents, but do not have a ton of cap space to work with this offseason. Jerry Jones and Co. will have to make some decisions, but they still have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott intact.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap is expected to rebound back up to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

It’s hard to talk about franchise or transition tags, especially when the Cowboys are over $21 million over the salary cap. For Dallas to re-sign Vanderbilts Esch, Wilson, or Gallup, they will need to cut someone or restructure multiple contracts. Out of those three, Gallup might be worth a tag, but he’ll be coming off of injury.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$21.4 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Dallas Cowboys 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Jayron Kearse S Cowboys 88.10% 28
Dalton Schultz TE Cowboys 80.90% 26
Damontae Kazee S Cowboys 78.40% 29
Connor Williams LG Cowboys 77.30% 25
Leighton Vander Esch LB Cowboys 57.70% 26
Keanu Neal LB Cowboys 50.40% 27
Dorance Armstrong Jr. EDGE Cowboys 44.00% 25
Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR Cowboys 43.00% 27
Michael Gallup WR Cowboys 40.50% 26
Malik Hooker S Cowboys 38.80% 26
Carlos Watkins IDL Cowboys 38.10% 29
Randy Gregory EDGE Cowboys 37.90% 30
Bryan Anger P Cowboys 32.00% 34
Jake McQuaide LS Cowboys 32.00% 35
Noah Brown WR Cowboys 24.60% 26
Jeremy Sprinkle TE Cowboys 15.00% 28
Brent Urban IDL Cowboys 14.00% 31
Ty Nsekhe RT Cowboys 11.80% 37
Malik Turner WR Cowboys 10.30% 26
Corey Clement RB Cowboys 6.30% 28
Maurice Canady CB Cowboys 6.10% 28

