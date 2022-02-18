Detroit Lions 2022 free agency outlook

The Detroit Lions did not play great in 2021 under first-year head coach Dan Campbell, but they were competitive down the stretch. The Lions finished in fourth place in the NFC North and with a record of 3-13-1.

Detroit saw their wide receiver position decimated by injury, which led to rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown becoming the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. The team also lost young cornerback Jeff Okudah to a season-ending injury early in the season. The Lions will look to continue their rebuild with two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap is expected to rebound back up to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

The Lions have a little bit of cap space to work with heading into the offense, which is just enough to potentially give Tracy Walker the franchise tag. The 27-year-old safety was one of the constant playmakers in the secondary this season with 108 combined tackles (career-high), six pass deflections, three tackles for loss and an interception. He also played 77.3% of the Lions’ defensive snaps this season.

If the Lions were to give Walker the franchise tag, it would cost them $12.9 million, which is not horrible. However, with only $22 million to work with, Detroit might want to try and put a longer term deal together.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($22 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents