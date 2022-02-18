Green Bay Packers 2022 free-agency outlook

In 2021, the Green Bay Packers put together arguably their finest regular season under head coach Matt LaFleur, winning 13 games and the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed despite near-constant shuffling along the offensive line and injuries plaguing the defense. However, the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes went up in smoke during a calamitous divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With the season now in the rearview mirror, the Packers now turn their attention to a laundry list of offseason decisions. The team has a cavalcade of pending free agents to address, a group headlined by All-Pros Davante Adams and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. The front office must also find a way to dig out of salary-cap hell. According to Over The Cap, Green Bay currently needs to clear nearly $51 million before the start of the 2022 league year, a daunting task by any measure.

Of course, all of those considerations take a backseat to Aaron Rodgers, the newly minted four-time MVP who will determine the entire direction of the Packers’ offseason. Rodgers has one year remaining on his contract following 2021’s renegotiation and will cost around $46.7 million in cap space barring a new deal. If he decides to return to Green Bay, the team will have to sign him to an extension, likely a de facto two- or three-year deal with void seasons tacked on for accounting purposes. Alternatively, Rodgers can request a trade or retire, effectively kickstarting a rebuild for the defending NFC North champions.

Franchise- and transition-tag possibilities

It seems a fait accompli that the Packers will use the franchise tag Adams, who will otherwise hit unrestricted free agency absent a new contract. The 29-year-old wideout comes off back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons and will almost certainly reset the receiver market on his next long-term deal. If Rodgers returns in 2022, Green Bay will make sure Adams joins him.

If for some reason the Packers don’t tag Adams, they could instead use it on Campbell. The 28-year-old journeyman broke out in a major way this past season, leading the defense in tackles (146) and forced fumbles on his way to his first All-Pro nod. Green Bay could still make a run at re-signing Campbell regardless of whether he receives a tag.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: -$50.8 million (as of Feb. 17)

Notable unrestricted free agents