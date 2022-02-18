Indianapolis Colts 2022 free-agency outlook

The Indianapolis Colts made their largest gamble under the guidance of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich in 2021 only to see it short-circuit their playoff hopes. In the offseason, the team traded a conditional draft pick for Carson Wentz, the quarterback with which Reich helped guide the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl several years earlier.

That pick turned into a first-rounder based on Wentz’s playing time, but that represented the least of the Colts’ concerns. The passing game stagnated the final month and change of the season due to Wentz’s limitations, putting additional pressure on running back Jonathan Taylor. While Taylor handled the burden well, earning first-team All-Pro honors and rushing for an NFL-best 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, he could only do so much for a one-dimensional offense. Indianapolis finally folded under the pressure during the final week of the regular season, falling to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and missing the playoffs.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap will rebound to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise- and transition-tag possibilities

The Colts have a decently long list of pending free agents, but none appear likely to receive the franchise tag. Offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Mark Glowinski headline the list, with the former’s contract automatically voiding this offseason and the latter hitting unrestricted free agency. If either returns to Indianapolis next season, they will do so on mid-range deals well below the cost of either tag. The same likely applies for wide receiver Zach Pascal and tight end Mo Alie-Cox, neither of which merits a tag.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: $33.4 million (as of Feb. 17)

Notable unrestricted free agents