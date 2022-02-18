 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Indianapolis Colts 2022 free-agency outlook

The Colts head into 2022 free agency coming off a 9-8 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
The Indianapolis Colts made their largest gamble under the guidance of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich in 2021 only to see it short-circuit their playoff hopes. In the offseason, the team traded a conditional draft pick for Carson Wentz, the quarterback with which Reich helped guide the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl several years earlier.

That pick turned into a first-rounder based on Wentz’s playing time, but that represented the least of the Colts’ concerns. The passing game stagnated the final month and change of the season due to Wentz’s limitations, putting additional pressure on running back Jonathan Taylor. While Taylor handled the burden well, earning first-team All-Pro honors and rushing for an NFL-best 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, he could only do so much for a one-dimensional offense. Indianapolis finally folded under the pressure during the final week of the regular season, falling to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and missing the playoffs.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap will rebound to $208 million, according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise- and transition-tag possibilities

The Colts have a decently long list of pending free agents, but none appear likely to receive the franchise tag. Offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Mark Glowinski headline the list, with the former’s contract automatically voiding this offseason and the latter hitting unrestricted free agency. If either returns to Indianapolis next season, they will do so on mid-range deals well below the cost of either tag. The same likely applies for wide receiver Zach Pascal and tight end Mo Alie-Cox, neither of which merits a tag.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: $33.4 million (as of Feb. 17)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Indianapolis Colts 2022 UFAs

Zach Pascal WR Colts 78.30% 28
Eric Fisher LT Colts 78.50% 31
Mark Glowinski RG Colts 75.90% 30
Al-Quadin Muhammad EDGE Colts 73.40% 27
Xavier Rhodes CB Colts 58.50% 32
Andrew Sendejo S Colts 55.80% 35
Mo Alie-Cox TE Colts 54.80% 29
Chris Reed LG Colts 46.90% 30
George Odum S Colts 43.20% 29
Matt Pryor RG Colts 39.60% 28
T.Y. Hilton WR Colts 30.30% 33
Tyquan Lewis EDGE Colts 25.60% 27
Julie'n Davenport LT Colts 25.10% 27
Kemoko Turay EDGE Colts 20.50% 27
Zaire Franklin LB Colts 18.30% 26
Isaac Rochell IDL Colts 16.20% 27
Michael Badgley K Colts 15.00% 27
T.J. Carrie CB Colts 12.90% 32
Jahleel Addae S Colts 12.20% 32
Antwaun Woods IDL Colts 8.90% 29
Marlon Mack RB Colts 5.30% 26
Matthew Adams LB Colts 0.10% 27
Sam Tevi LT Colts 0.00% 28

