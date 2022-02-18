 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 free agency outlook

The Chargers head into 2022 free agency coming off a 9-8 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By LTruscott
It looked like the Los Angeles Chargers might finally break through in 2021. After years of disappointment, the team was standing tall at 8-5 in the middle of December, with head coach Brandon Staley guiding his team toward a playoff spot. But a 1-3 finish meant no postseason for the Chargers. Now, they’ve got their offseason work cut out for them trying to tweak a roster that can compete in the AFC West with the Chiefs and the surprisingly resurgent Raiders. Fortunately, for Los Angeles, they’ve got a ton of cap space to work with this spring.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

With more than 20 players ticketed for free agency, the Chargers have some tough decisions to make. As far as potential franchise tag candidates, linebacker Kyzir White is definitely a candidate. A versatile player in the middle of the field, he set career highs with two interceptions, two forced fumbles this year and a team-high 144 tackles.

Wide receiver Mike Williams is going to be in the conversation as well. Williams led the team with 1,146 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He’s a great fit with quarterback Justin Herbert. Other names to keep an eye on are pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu, who had five sacks this year, and guard Michael Schofield.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($56,298,356)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Kyzir White LB Chargers 84.40% 26
Michael Schofield LG Chargers 75.90% 32
Mike Williams WR Chargers 74.90% 28
Uchenna Nwosu EDGE Chargers 67.20% 26
Chris Harris Jr. CB Chargers 64.40% 33
Jared Cook TE Chargers 53.80% 35
Linval Joseph IDL Chargers 47.40% 34
Christian Covington IDL Chargers 45.10% 29
Justin Jones IDL Chargers 41.90% 26
Dustin Hopkins K Chargers 40.40% 32
Kyler Fackrell EDGE Chargers 32.80% 31
Stephen Anderson TE Chargers 28.80% 29
Matt Overton LS Chargers 28.30% 37
Oday Aboushi RG Chargers 24.90% 31
Justin Jackson RB Chargers 19.30% 26
Scott Quessenberry LG Chargers 9.60% 27
Senio Kelemete RG Chargers 9.20% 32
Davontae Harris CB Chargers 6.30% 27
Ryan Smith CB Chargers 4.60% 29
Andre Roberts WR Chargers 3.00% 34
Chase Daniel QB Chargers 0.40% 36

