Los Angeles Chargers 2022 free agency outlook

It looked like the Los Angeles Chargers might finally break through in 2021. After years of disappointment, the team was standing tall at 8-5 in the middle of December, with head coach Brandon Staley guiding his team toward a playoff spot. But a 1-3 finish meant no postseason for the Chargers. Now, they’ve got their offseason work cut out for them trying to tweak a roster that can compete in the AFC West with the Chiefs and the surprisingly resurgent Raiders. Fortunately, for Los Angeles, they’ve got a ton of cap space to work with this spring.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

With more than 20 players ticketed for free agency, the Chargers have some tough decisions to make. As far as potential franchise tag candidates, linebacker Kyzir White is definitely a candidate. A versatile player in the middle of the field, he set career highs with two interceptions, two forced fumbles this year and a team-high 144 tackles.

Wide receiver Mike Williams is going to be in the conversation as well. Williams led the team with 1,146 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He’s a great fit with quarterback Justin Herbert. Other names to keep an eye on are pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu, who had five sacks this year, and guard Michael Schofield.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($56,298,356)

Notable unrestricted free agents