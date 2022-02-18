Los Angeles Rams 2022 free agency outlook

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams now face the question of what comes next. Obviously, it’s defending their title. That starts this spring when the team has to figure out what to do about some of their top players ticketed for free agency and how to handle that as they go into the offseason projected to be in the red for cap space.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

Tagging players means giving them a one-year, fully guaranteed contract, something that’s hard to reconcile when you have negative cap space. However, with some creative math and potential retirements, they might be able to find a way. It’s worth noting that the Rams haven’t tagged anyone in several seasons, and that seems unlikely to change this year.

There was an argument to be made for hanging onto Odell Beckham Jr., but after reportedly tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, that’s unlikely. Von Miller had five sacks after joining the Rams, and he’s made it clear he’d like to come back in 2022. But he turns 33 in March. Cornerback Darious Williams isn’t a household name with Jalen Ramsey on the roster, but he’s not going to be an under-the-radar free agent this year. The Rams thought highly enough of him last year to give him a first-round restricted free agent tender.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$17,803,914)

Notable unrestricted free agents