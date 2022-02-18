 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins 2022 free agency outlook

The Miami Dolphins head into 2022 free agency coming off an 9-8 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By BenHall1
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to reporters during a press conference at Baptist Health Training Center.&nbsp; Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-8 record, which is incredible given the fact they started 1-7. They missed the playoffs by just one game.

Following the season, the Dolphins fired Brian Flores which was a shocker to the majority of NFL fans. I couldn't believe it when hearing it and think they were extremely wrong for it. However, I think Mike McDaniel is a great hire and expect him to have success in Miami. He’s already been outspoken about his trust in Tua Tagovailoa which is a step in the right direction.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

Last season, the Miami Dolphins actually didn't use their franchise tag like numerous other teams in the NFL. Tight end Mike Gesicki is a candidate who could be tagged by the Dolphins this offseason. Gesicki is coming off the best season of his career and it would hurt the Dolphins if they lost him. It will all depend on what McDonald will want to do.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($56,292,293)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Miami Dolphins 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Mike Gesicki TE Dolphins 71.80% 27
Emmanuel Ogbah EDGE Dolphins 67.10% 29
Durham Smythe TE Dolphins 62.00% 27
Elandon Roberts LB Dolphins 55.20% 28
Justin Coleman CB Dolphins 32.90% 29
Jacoby Brissett QB Dolphins 32.60% 30
Michael Palardy P Dolphins 31.90% 30
Albert Wilson WR Dolphins 31.30% 30
Mack Hollins WR Dolphins 29.50% 29
Jason McCourty S Dolphins 25.30% 35
Duke Riley LB Dolphins 20.20% 28
John Jenkins IDL Dolphins 17.80% 33
Greg Mancz C Dolphins 16.00% 30
Brennan Scarlett LB Dolphins 14.70% 29
Phillip Lindsay RB Dolphins 14.60% 28
Duke Johnson RB Dolphins 12.90% 29
Isaiah Ford WR Dolphins 12.30% 26
Malcolm Brown RB Dolphins 11.20% 29
Will Fuller WR Dolphins 5.60% 28
Vince Biegel LB Dolphins 0.50% 29

