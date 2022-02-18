Miami Dolphins 2022 free agency outlook

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-8 record, which is incredible given the fact they started 1-7. They missed the playoffs by just one game.

Following the season, the Dolphins fired Brian Flores which was a shocker to the majority of NFL fans. I couldn't believe it when hearing it and think they were extremely wrong for it. However, I think Mike McDaniel is a great hire and expect him to have success in Miami. He’s already been outspoken about his trust in Tua Tagovailoa which is a step in the right direction.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

Last season, the Miami Dolphins actually didn't use their franchise tag like numerous other teams in the NFL. Tight end Mike Gesicki is a candidate who could be tagged by the Dolphins this offseason. Gesicki is coming off the best season of his career and it would hurt the Dolphins if they lost him. It will all depend on what McDonald will want to do.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($56,292,293)

Notable unrestricted free agents