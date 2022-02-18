 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings 2022 free agency outlook

The Minnesota Vikings head into 2022 free agency coming off an 8-9 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By BenHall1
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.&nbsp; Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2021-22 season with a 8-9 record. They missed the playoffs by just one game. Throughout the season they dealt with some COVID-19 issues and should've won more than what they did.

Following the season, the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer which wasn’t surprising at all. They are reportedly hiring Kevin O’Connell who was previously the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator. An offensive minded coach should be able to put up major numbers with the pieces they have.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

There’s a great chance the Vikings do not tag any of their players. Kirk Cousins could be tagged but the number would be way too much.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$20,360,213)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Minnesota Vikings 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Xavier Woods S Vikings 100.00% 27
Tyler Conklin TE Vikings 81.00% 27
Patrick Peterson CB Vikings 73.30% 32
Anthony Barr LB Vikings 64.90% 30
Nick Vigil LB Vikings 59.50% 29
Mackensie Alexander CB Vikings 57.10% 29
Sheldon Richardson IDL Vikings 57.00% 32
Mason Cole C Vikings 41.40% 26
Everson Griffen EDGE Vikings 37.80% 35
Jordan Berry P Vikings 32.70% 31
Rashod Hill LT Vikings 30.00% 30
Dede Westbrook WR Vikings 18.50% 29
Christopher Herndon IV TE Vikings 16.10% 26
Luke Stocker TE Vikings 13.50% 34
Sean Mannion QB Vikings 4.50% 30
Wayne Gallman RB Vikings 4.40% 28
Tashawn Bower EDGE Vikings 4.20% 27
Chad Beebe WR Vikings 0.00% 28
Dakota Dozier LG Vikings 0.00% 31

