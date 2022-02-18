Minnesota Vikings 2022 free agency outlook

The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2021-22 season with a 8-9 record. They missed the playoffs by just one game. Throughout the season they dealt with some COVID-19 issues and should've won more than what they did.

Following the season, the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer which wasn’t surprising at all. They are reportedly hiring Kevin O’Connell who was previously the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator. An offensive minded coach should be able to put up major numbers with the pieces they have.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

There’s a great chance the Vikings do not tag any of their players. Kirk Cousins could be tagged but the number would be way too much.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$20,360,213)

Notable unrestricted free agents