 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots 2022 free agency outlook

The New England Patriots head into 2022 free agency coming off an 10-7 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By BenHall1
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts from the sideline against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots finished the 2021-22 season with a 10-7 record. They made the playoffs as a Wild Card. They lost to their divisional rival Buffalo Bills 47-17.

With first year quarterback Mac Jones playing, nobody really knew what to expect from the Patriots. But they actually had a great season and were one of the hottest teams in the NFL at one point where some were calling them Super Bowl favorites. If they could've beat the Bills, they would've won the AFC East.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

The New England Patriots didn't franchise tag anybody last season while they could've tagged Joe Thuney. This season, J.C. Jackson could be a guy who is tagged by the Patriots. One was one of the top cornerbacks in football this season and losing him will make the Patriots thin at cornerback.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($5,006,114)

Notable unrestricted free agents

New England Patriots 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Devin McCourty S Patriots 94.40% 35
J.C. Jackson CB Patriots 87.60% 27
Ted Karras C Patriots 75.30% 29
Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Patriots 64.00% 26
Dont'a Hightower LB Patriots 58.80% 32
Trent Brown RT Patriots 44.30% 29
Brandon Bolden RB Patriots 32.60% 32
Jamie Collins LB Patriots 27.30% 33
Nick Folk K Patriots 22.10% 38
Carl Davis IDL Patriots 21.50% 30
James White RB Patriots 5.70% 30
Brian Hoyer QB Patriots 3.70% 37
Harvey Langi LB Patriots 1.50% 30
Matt Slater WR Patriots 1.40% 37
Brandon King LB Patriots 0.20% 29
Troy Fumagalli TE Patriots 0.00% 27

More From DraftKings Nation