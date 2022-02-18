New England Patriots 2022 free agency outlook

The New England Patriots finished the 2021-22 season with a 10-7 record. They made the playoffs as a Wild Card. They lost to their divisional rival Buffalo Bills 47-17.

With first year quarterback Mac Jones playing, nobody really knew what to expect from the Patriots. But they actually had a great season and were one of the hottest teams in the NFL at one point where some were calling them Super Bowl favorites. If they could've beat the Bills, they would've won the AFC East.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

The New England Patriots didn't franchise tag anybody last season while they could've tagged Joe Thuney. This season, J.C. Jackson could be a guy who is tagged by the Patriots. One was one of the top cornerbacks in football this season and losing him will make the Patriots thin at cornerback.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($5,006,114)

Notable unrestricted free agents