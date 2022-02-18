New Orleans Saints 2022 free agency outlook

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-8 record. They were one game away from making the playoffs.

In Jameis Winstons first year in New Orleans, the Saints were playing great football. Once he tore his ACL, that took a turn. If Winston doesn't get hurt, I think the Saints make the playoffs without a doubt. To start the postseason, Sean Payton announced he'd be retiring, and the team is in a world of cap troubles. Dennis Allen was named head coach, so they’re staying in house with the hire.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

Last season, the Saints tagged safety Marcus Williams which was a bit surprising to fans. This season, I don't see anyone they would tag, it just wouldn't be worth it.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$79,733,641)

Notable unrestricted free agents