New Orleans Saints 2022 free agency outlook

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-8 record. They were one game away from making the playoffs.
In Jameis Winstons first year in New Orleans, the Saints were playing great football. Once he tore his ACL, that took a turn. If Winston doesn't get hurt, I think the Saints make the playoffs without a doubt. To start the postseason, Sean Payton announced he'd be retiring, and the team is in a world of cap troubles. Dennis Allen was named head coach, so they’re staying in house with the hire.
Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.
Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities
Last season, the Saints tagged safety Marcus Williams which was a bit surprising to fans. This season, I don't see anyone they would tag, it just wouldn't be worth it.
Salary cap
Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$79,733,641)
Notable unrestricted free agents
New Orleans Saints 2022 UFAs
|Player
|Pos.
|2021 Team
|Snaps
|Age
|2022 Team
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Saints
|92.70%
|26
|P.J. Williams
|S
|Saints
|48.80%
|29
|Kwon Alexander
|LB
|Saints
|47.90%
|28
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|Saints
|47.70%
|26
|Terron Armstead
|LT
|Saints
|42.80%
|31
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|Saints
|34.00%
|28
|Trevor Siemian
|QB
|Saints
|32.90%
|31
|Christian Ringo
|IDL
|Saints
|28.20%
|30
|Ty Montgomery
|RB
|Saints
|27.50%
|29
|Kenny Stills
|WR
|Saints
|25.10%
|30
|Jordan Mills
|RT
|Saints
|20.30%
|32
|Jalyn Holmes
|IDL
|Saints
|16.90%
|26
|Jeff Heath
|S
|Saints
|6.50%
|31
|Caleb Benenoch
|RG
|Saints
|4.50%
|28
|James Carpenter
|LG
|Saints
|3.20%
|33
|Ken Crawley
|CB
|Saints
|1.40%
|29
|Dwayne Washington
|RB
|Saints
|1.40%
|28