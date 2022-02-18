 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Orleans Saints 2022 free agency outlook

The New Orleans Saints head into 2022 free agency coming off an 9-8 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By BenHall1
New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen serves as head coach as Sean Payton has Covid-19 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-8 record. They were one game away from making the playoffs.

In Jameis Winstons first year in New Orleans, the Saints were playing great football. Once he tore his ACL, that took a turn. If Winston doesn't get hurt, I think the Saints make the playoffs without a doubt. To start the postseason, Sean Payton announced he'd be retiring, and the team is in a world of cap troubles. Dennis Allen was named head coach, so they’re staying in house with the hire.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

Last season, the Saints tagged safety Marcus Williams which was a bit surprising to fans. This season, I don't see anyone they would tag, it just wouldn't be worth it.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$79,733,641)

Notable unrestricted free agents

New Orleans Saints 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Marcus Williams S Saints 92.70% 26
P.J. Williams S Saints 48.80% 29
Kwon Alexander LB Saints 47.90% 28
Tre'Quan Smith WR Saints 47.70% 26
Terron Armstead LT Saints 42.80% 31
Jameis Winston QB Saints 34.00% 28
Trevor Siemian QB Saints 32.90% 31
Christian Ringo IDL Saints 28.20% 30
Ty Montgomery RB Saints 27.50% 29
Kenny Stills WR Saints 25.10% 30
Jordan Mills RT Saints 20.30% 32
Jalyn Holmes IDL Saints 16.90% 26
Jeff Heath S Saints 6.50% 31
Caleb Benenoch RG Saints 4.50% 28
James Carpenter LG Saints 3.20% 33
Ken Crawley CB Saints 1.40% 29
Dwayne Washington RB Saints 1.40% 28

