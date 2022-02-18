New York Giants 2022 free agency outlook

The New York Giants were able to get Saquon Barkley back from the injury that sidelined him in 2020, but that was about the lone positive for the team. They certainly had bright spots mixed in the regular season, but injuries derailed this team early. They do have the fifth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft so that is at least a bright spot as they continue to rebuild.

The Giants have to shore up their offensive line one way or another. They have four separate offensive linemen that are all free agents and we have already seen the movie of the Giants trying to play without a competent line. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t end well.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

The Giants have used their franchise tag on defensive end Leonard Williams each of the last two offseasons, but he is signed to an extension so he isn’t eligible to get it a third year in a row.

The last four recipients of the franchise tag for the Giants have been defensive ends. Before that, it was a punter back in 2012. With the free agents they have, they could look at using it on an offensive lineman if they can’t get any extensions done, but with their gap issues heading into the offseason, expect them to forego the tag.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$13.55 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents