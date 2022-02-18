 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New York Giants 2022 free agency outlook

The New York Giants head into 2022 free agency coming off a 4-13 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By TeddyRicketson
Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants attempts to make a catch as Nik Needham #40 of the Miami Dolphins pursues the play during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Giants were able to get Saquon Barkley back from the injury that sidelined him in 2020, but that was about the lone positive for the team. They certainly had bright spots mixed in the regular season, but injuries derailed this team early. They do have the fifth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft so that is at least a bright spot as they continue to rebuild.

The Giants have to shore up their offensive line one way or another. They have four separate offensive linemen that are all free agents and we have already seen the movie of the Giants trying to play without a competent line. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t end well.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

The Giants have used their franchise tag on defensive end Leonard Williams each of the last two offseasons, but he is signed to an extension so he isn’t eligible to get it a third year in a row.

The last four recipients of the franchise tag for the Giants have been defensive ends. Before that, it was a punter back in 2012. With the free agents they have, they could look at using it on an offensive lineman if they can’t get any extensions done, but with their gap issues heading into the offseason, expect them to forego the tag.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$13.55 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents

New York Giants 2022 UFAs

Nate Solder LT Giants 84.10% 34
Matt Skura LG Giants 69.80% 29
Evan Engram TE Giants 65.60% 28
Austin Johnson IDL Giants 56.80% 28
Lorenzo Carter EDGE Giants 52.80% 27
Reggie Ragland LB Giants 40.50% 29
Mike Glennon QB Giants 28.60% 33
Casey Kreiter LS Giants 28.50% 32
Jaylon Smith LB Giants 28.50% 27
Danny Shelton IDL Giants 21.80% 29
Jabrill Peppers S Giants 19.60% 27
John Ross WR Giants 19.30% 27
Benardrick McKinney LB Giants 15.50% 30
Elijhaa Penny RB Giants 12.90% 29
Korey Cunningham LT Giants 10.30% 27
Dante Pettis WR Giants 7.40% 27
C.J. Board WR Giants 7.30% 29
Keion Crossen CB Giants 2.00% 26
Nate Ebner S Giants 0.00% 34
Levine Toilolo TE Giants 0.00% 31

