New York Jets 2022 free agency outlook

The New York Jets 2021 season saw their quarterback of the future Zach Wilson start shaky, but then get more comfortable as the season went along. Granted, in the middle there, it seemed like quarterback Mike White was going to be replacing Wilson and enshrined in the Hall of Fame from the game he had in Week 8 when he passed for 405 yards.

As the Jets head into the offseason, they pick fourth overall so they have a chance to continue to build for the future. Through free agency, they need to pursue a free agent wide receiver that they can get cheaply, but their biggest need could be shoring up the interior of their defensive line.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

The Jets used their franchise tag in 2021 on safety Marcus Maye and it doesn’t make financial sense for them to use it on him again. They would have to pay him 120% of his salary from 2021 since he played under the franchise tag last year. Add in that he will be 29 and coming off an Achilles tear and the team should look elsewhere.

Other options aren’t much better for the price that they would bring so the Jets should look at not using their franchise tag in 2022.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($38.61 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents