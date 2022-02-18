Philadelphia Eagles 2022 free agency outlook

The Philadelphia Eagles went 9-8 in the regular season and snuck into the playoffs with the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They had an instant exit in the first round but the future is bright for the team. Due to some trades, the Eagles currently have three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. With their lack of cap space, these draft picks are important for not only next season but for future depth for the team.

The Eagles have to decide what they want to do under center because they just don’t seem sold on the mobile Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have also taken advantage of voided years on contracts, but that leaves them with a lot of holes to fill as they head into the 2022 offseason.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

The Eagles haven’t used a franchise tag in nearly a decade so maybe they are due to dust off the forms and use it. The only problem is that their cap space doesn’t support their using the tag. From the free agents they have, they will likely have to try and find cheap deals during free agency, avoid using the tag and then try and build for the future through their draft capital.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($10.66 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents