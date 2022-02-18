 clock menu more-arrow no yes

San Francisco 49ers 2022 free agency outlook

The San Francisco 49ers head into 2022 free agency coming off a 10-7 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By TeddyRicketson
Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The 49ers defeated the Lions 41-33. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers were one game away from going to Super Bowl 56 but fell just short. Even so, with the roster that they put forth, their offense lacked depth and their defense lacked difference makers in the secondary. They finished the regular season with a 10-7 record and were able to unlock the value of wide receiver Deebo Samuel as the swiss army knife in their offense.

Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future, but Jimmy Garoppolo is under center for one more year with the team. If they make a trade sending him out, they could boost their available cap space to try and shore up their depth and bring in some more complementary pieces to the stars they already have.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

The 49ers last used their franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould in 2019, but their last use before that was back in 2012. With the free agents that they have, they would be overpaying their players at most of the positions from what we see the projected franchise tag amount being. From their free agents, I don’t see a lot of options that make sense for the tag.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($2.95 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents

San Francisco 49ers 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Laken Tomlinson LG 49ers 100.00% 30
Josh Norman CB 49ers 70.60% 35
Jaquiski Tartt S 49ers 67.00% 30
K'Waun Williams CB 49ers 56.80% 31
Tom Compton RG 49ers 52.20% 33
D.J. Jones IDL 49ers 50.70% 27
Arden Key EDGE 49ers 34.50% 26
Marcell Harris LB 49ers 31.00% 28
Trent Sherfield WR 49ers 24.30% 26
Dontae Johnson CB 49ers 24.00% 31
Mohamed Sanu WR 49ers 22.00% 33
Jeff Wilson RB 49ers 20.90% 27
Ross Dwelley TE 49ers 17.90% 27
Jordan Willis EDGE 49ers 14.30% 27
Tavon Wilson S 49ers 9.40% 32
Jason Verrett CB 49ers 5.50% 31
Maurice Hurst IDL 49ers 3.80% 27
Travis Benjamin WR 49ers 3.70% 33
Trenton Cannon RB 49ers 0.90% 28
Jake Brendel C 49ers 0.50% 30
Raheem Mostert RB 49ers 0.40% 30
Richie James WR 49ers 0.00% 27

