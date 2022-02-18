 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 free agency outlook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into 2022 free agency coming off a 13-4 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By TeddyRicketson
Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a penalty during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look different in 2022 because veteran quarterback Tom Brady has retired. With Kyle Trask as the lone quarterback incumbent on the roster, look for the Bucs to be in the market for their quarterback of the future either through free agency or the draft.

In 2021, the Buccaneers won the NFC South and finished with a regular-season record of 13-4 and they were bounced from the 2022 NFL playoffs in the second round. They had made history after winning Super Bowl 55 by bringing back something like 98% of their snap shares from the previous season, but I don’t think they will be repeating that feat heading into next season.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

Chris Godwin was the recipient of the franchise tag last year, and he could very well be who they target again. With the tag for wide receivers being 19 million and some change, they likely won’t though. With that in mind, I think that if Tampa Bay does use the tag on someone it would be either Alex Cappa or Carlton Davis.

They’re going to want to sell a strong offensive line when courting a new starting quarterback so Cappa would help with that pitch even if he hasn’t been an All-Pro yet in his short career. Davis is the other option for the franchise tag because he is one of the best corners in the league in that he would start wherever he played. The franchise tag could save the Buccaneers two to three million dollars and it would give them time to work out a longer extension if they see Davis in their future plans.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($6.87 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Alex Cappa RG Buccaneers 100.00% 27
Ryan Jensen C Buccaneers 97.40% 31
Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers 70.40% 26
Jordan Whitehead S Buccaneers 69.80% 25
Ndamukong Suh IDL Buccaneers 62.80% 35
Carlton Davis CB Buccaneers 55.90% 26
Rob Gronkowski TE Buccaneers 53.60% 33
Leonard Fournette RB Buccaneers 52.70% 27
Jason Pierre-Paul EDGE Buccaneers 52.70% 33
William Gholston IDL Buccaneers 44.40% 31
O.J. Howard TE Buccaneers 30.90% 28
Kevin Minter LB Buccaneers 29.00% 32
Pierre Desir CB Buccaneers 27.00% 32
Steve McLendon IDL Buccaneers 20.40% 36
Andrew Adams S Buccaneers 18.80% 30
Ronald Jones II RB Buccaneers 18.50% 25
Breshad Perriman WR Buccaneers 12.90% 29
Giovani Bernard RB Buccaneers 12.30% 31
Richard Sherman CB Buccaneers 12.30% 34
Josh Wells LT Buccaneers 10.50% 31
Blaine Gabbert QB Buccaneers 3.70% 33
Curtis Riley S Buccaneers 0.00% 30
Aaron Stinnie LG Buccaneers 0.00% 28

