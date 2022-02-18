 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tennessee Titans 2022 free agency outlook

The Tennessee Titans head into 2022 free agency coming off a 12-5 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By TeddyRicketson
Harold Landry III #58 and Bud Depree #48 of the Tennessee Titans go after a fumble during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium on January 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 34-3. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the 2022 NFL playoffs but got bounced in the second round in their first game after their earned bye week. Team-wise, the Titans have one of the best, young wide receivers in the game with AJ Brown and they have obviously Derrick Henry commanding their backfield.

It didn’t click this season for the Titans when it mattered most, but they will look to free agency and the draft to see if they can fill some holes and do enough to make a deeper playoff run.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

If it looks like the Titans are in a bad situation below, it is simply because they are. They are currently eight million dollars over the cap limit and they have some heavy hitters as free agents. Their defense can’t just let Evans or Landry walk and so they are going to be prime extension candidates. When they are crunching the numbers though, don’t be surprised if one of them gets the tag if it appears cheaper.

The Titans have only used the franchise tag four times in their team history with the most recent being tagging Henry in 2020 and then signing him to an extension.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$8.76 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Tennessee Titans 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Ben Jones C Titans 97.90% 33
Harold Landry EDGE Titans 89.50% 26
Geoff Swaim TE Titans 60.70% 29
Rashaan Evans LB Titans 40.60% 27
MyCole Pruitt TE Titans 40.50% 30
Chester Rogers WR Titans 39.20% 28
Jayon Brown LB Titans 38.30% 27
Dane Cruikshank S Titans 37.80% 27
Randy Bullock K Titans 36.00% 33
Anthony Firkser TE Titans 33.40% 27
Morgan Cox LS Titans 30.80% 36
Buster Skrine CB Titans 19.80% 33
D'Onta Foreman RB Titans 19.40% 26
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi EDGE Titans 18.90% 25
Marcus Johnson WR Titans 16.90% 28
Dontrell Hilliard RB Titans 16.70% 27
Greg Mabin CB Titans 15.60% 28
Kyle Peko IDL Titans 14.30% 29
Cameron Batson WR Titans 5.20% 27
Matthias Farley S Titans 5.20% 30
Dylan Cole LB Titans 4.90% 28
Nick Dzubnar LB Titans 3.30% 31
Trevon Coley IDL Titans 0.00% 28
B.J. Bello LB Titans 0.00% 28

