Tennessee Titans 2022 free agency outlook

The Tennessee Titans earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the 2022 NFL playoffs but got bounced in the second round in their first game after their earned bye week. Team-wise, the Titans have one of the best, young wide receivers in the game with AJ Brown and they have obviously Derrick Henry commanding their backfield.

It didn’t click this season for the Titans when it mattered most, but they will look to free agency and the draft to see if they can fill some holes and do enough to make a deeper playoff run.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

If it looks like the Titans are in a bad situation below, it is simply because they are. They are currently eight million dollars over the cap limit and they have some heavy hitters as free agents. Their defense can’t just let Evans or Landry walk and so they are going to be prime extension candidates. When they are crunching the numbers though, don’t be surprised if one of them gets the tag if it appears cheaper.

The Titans have only used the franchise tag four times in their team history with the most recent being tagging Henry in 2020 and then signing him to an extension.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: (-$8.76 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents