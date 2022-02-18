 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Commanders 2022 free agency outlook

The Washington Commanders head into 2022 free agency coming off a 7-10 season. We break down their free agents, cap space, and more.

By TeddyRicketson
Washington Football Team head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion (CENTER) helps quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Washington Football Team (R) off of the field after Fitzpatrick was injured against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record and they missed out on the playoffs after making the Wild Card round in 2020. The season was thrown off from the jump when veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a season-ending injury and then the defense lost Chase Young for the year in Week 10. The team was very streaky having a four-game win streak sandwiched by two separate four-game losing streaks.

Now, with a new name in the Washington Commanders, they look to their future and are hoping to lead their team back to the playoffs in 2022. Whether it be through free agency or the draft, the Commanders should be expected to make some moves for their new franchise.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

For the Commanders, they will have decent cap space to work with if they are looking to make a trade for a veteran quarterback or if they are looking to bring in some other heavy hitter, instant impact players. They currently have the 10th most cap space in the league.

Brandon Scherff is a solid anchor to their offensive line so I don’t think they just let him walk. He also played under the tag in 2021 and in 2020. With his going into his eighth season where he will turn 32, I don’t know that they will sign him to a multi-year deal and they likely will be able to save about two million dollars if they tag him for the third time. Otherwise, I don’t see them using their tag.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($26.589 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents

Washington Commanders 2022 UFAs

Player Pos. 2021 Team Snaps Age 2022 Team
Bobby McCain S Commanders 93.10% 29
Brandon Scherff RG Commanders 61.80% 31
Adam Humphries WR Commanders 58.40% 29
Cornelius Lucas LT Commanders 52.10% 31
Ricky Seals-Jones TE Commanders 45.00% 27
DeAndre Carter WR Commanders 44.80% 29
Danny Johnson CB Commanders 30.40% 27
J.D. McKissic RB Commanders 30.40% 29
Cam Sims WR Commanders 25.50% 26
Tim Settle IDL Commanders 19.00% 25
Darryl Roberts CB Commanders 18.30% 32
Tyler Larsen C Commanders 16.40% 31
Jon Bostic LB Commanders 16.20% 31
Torry McTyer CB Commanders 3.80% 27
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB Commanders 1.40% 40
Jamil Douglas RG Commanders 0.20% 30
Nate Orchard EDGE Commanders 0.10% 29
Troy Apke S Commanders 0.00% 27
Jared Norris LB Commanders 0.00% 29

