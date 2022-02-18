Washington Commanders 2022 free agency outlook

The Washington Football Team finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record and they missed out on the playoffs after making the Wild Card round in 2020. The season was thrown off from the jump when veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a season-ending injury and then the defense lost Chase Young for the year in Week 10. The team was very streaky having a four-game win streak sandwiched by two separate four-game losing streaks.

Now, with a new name in the Washington Commanders, they look to their future and are hoping to lead their team back to the playoffs in 2022. Whether it be through free agency or the draft, the Commanders should be expected to make some moves for their new franchise.

Last season’s salary cap number dropped to $182.5 million as the league dealt with the pandemic, but the 2022 cap rebound back up to $208 million according to Over The Cap. That increase should loosen a few team pocketbooks this offseason.

Franchise/Transition Tag possibilities

For the Commanders, they will have decent cap space to work with if they are looking to make a trade for a veteran quarterback or if they are looking to bring in some other heavy hitter, instant impact players. They currently have the 10th most cap space in the league.

Brandon Scherff is a solid anchor to their offensive line so I don’t think they just let him walk. He also played under the tag in 2021 and in 2020. With his going into his eighth season where he will turn 32, I don’t know that they will sign him to a multi-year deal and they likely will be able to save about two million dollars if they tag him for the third time. Otherwise, I don’t see them using their tag.

Salary cap

Estimated 2022 cap space: ($26.589 million)

Notable unrestricted free agents