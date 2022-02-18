Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 Genesis Invitational

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational on Friday at from Riviera Country Club starting at 6:40 a.m. local time.

Joaquin Niemann was the big leader after 18 holes, firing a 63 on Thursday to take a three-shot lead over a group of Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Cameron Young. But what about those that might not make the weekend? We focus on those that could be behind this weekend here.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 9:40 a.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 6:54 p.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the TOURNAMENT.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the Genesis Invitational?

Entering Friday, the cut line is projected as even par. 17 golfers are currently on that number, including Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, and Rickie Fowler.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Patrick Reed opened with a +6 77, so he’s unlikely to make the weekend. Talor Gooch is also at +6, and Dustin Johnson at +2 also has plenty of work to do.