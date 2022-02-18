Joaquin Niemann has dominated the first 36 holes of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, and his halfway to the title with a nice lead.

After a pair of -8 63’s, Niemann holds a two-shot lead over Cameron Young who checks in at -14, and Justin Thomas at -11 The rest of the field is no better than -9.

Niemann checks in at +110 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Thomas at +330. Cameron Young is +650, with Jordan Spieth at +1200.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with coverage on the Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m., and on CBS from 3-7 p.m. PGA Tour Live will also have all 18 holes covered live on the ESPN+ streaming service, including featured groups and every shot of the last group with the leaders Niemann, Young, and Thomas.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational on Saturday.