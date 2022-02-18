Joaquin Niemann has dominated the first 36 holes of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, and his halfway to the title with a nice lead.
After a pair of -8 63’s, Niemann holds a two-shot lead over Cameron Young who checks in at -14, and Justin Thomas at -11 The rest of the field is no better than -9.
Niemann checks in at +110 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Thomas at +330. Cameron Young is +650, with Jordan Spieth at +1200.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with coverage on the Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m., and on CBS from 3-7 p.m. PGA Tour Live will also have all 18 holes covered live on the ESPN+ streaming service, including featured groups and every shot of the last group with the leaders Niemann, Young, and Thomas.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational on Saturday.
Genesis Invitational Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|11:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Cameron Young
|Justin Thomas
|10:49 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Scott
|Jordan Spieth
|Collin Morikawa
|10:49 AM
|Tee #10
|Rickie Fowler
|Cameron Champ
|Joel Dahmen
|10:38 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Viktor Hovland
|Cameron Smith
|10:38 AM
|Tee #10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Chez Reavie
|Jon Rahm
|10:27 AM
|Tee #1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Max Homa
|Marc Leishman
|10:27 AM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Matthew NeSmith
|Harry Higgs
|10:16 AM
|Tee #1
|Maverick McNealy
|Scott Piercy
|Keegan Bradley
|10:16 AM
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Patrick Cantlay
|Cam Davis
|10:05 AM
|Tee #1
|C.T. Pan
|Kevin Tway
|Sungjae Im
|10:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Rai
|Hank Lebioda
|Matt Kuchar
|9:54 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Jones
|Peter Malnati
|Cameron Tringale
|9:54 AM
|Tee #10
|Sahith Theegala
|James Hahn
|Charley Hoffman
|9:43 AM
|Tee #1
|Taylor Moore
|Mito Pereira
|Pat Perez
|9:43 AM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Alex Smalley
|Lee Hodges
|9:32 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Henley
|Si Woo Kim
|Robert MacIntyre
|9:32 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Abraham Ancer
|Adam Long
|9:21 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Watney
|Scottie Scheffler
|Beau Hossler
|9:21 AM
|Tee #10
|Tony Finau
|Patton Kizzire
|Aaron Wise
|9:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Rory McIlroy
|K.H. Lee
|Carlos Ortiz
|9:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Alex Noren
|Danny Lee
|Andrew Putnam
|8:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Paul Casey
|Will Zalatoris
|Emiliano Grillo
|8:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Doc Redman
|Francesco Molinari
|Lanto Griffin
|8:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Sergio Garcia
|Xander Schauffele
|8:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Jason Kokrak
|Martin Laird
|Sam Ryder