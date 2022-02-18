 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational tees off at 11:48 a.m. ET on Saturday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Joaquin Niemann of Chile lines up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 18, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Joaquin Niemann has dominated the first 36 holes of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, and his halfway to the title with a nice lead.

After a pair of -8 63’s, Niemann holds a two-shot lead over Cameron Young who checks in at -14, and Justin Thomas at -11 The rest of the field is no better than -9.

Niemann checks in at +110 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Thomas at +330. Cameron Young is +650, with Jordan Spieth at +1200.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with coverage on the Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m., and on CBS from 3-7 p.m. PGA Tour Live will also have all 18 holes covered live on the ESPN+ streaming service, including featured groups and every shot of the last group with the leaders Niemann, Young, and Thomas.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational on Saturday.

Genesis Invitational Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
11:00 AM Tee #1 Joaquin Niemann Cameron Young Justin Thomas
10:49 AM Tee #1 Adam Scott Jordan Spieth Collin Morikawa
10:49 AM Tee #10 Rickie Fowler Cameron Champ Joel Dahmen
10:38 AM Tee #1 Russell Knox Viktor Hovland Cameron Smith
10:38 AM Tee #10 Jhonattan Vegas Chez Reavie Jon Rahm
10:27 AM Tee #1 Sebastián Muñoz Max Homa Marc Leishman
10:27 AM Tee #10 Sepp Straka Matthew NeSmith Harry Higgs
10:16 AM Tee #1 Maverick McNealy Scott Piercy Keegan Bradley
10:16 AM Tee #10 Hideki Matsuyama Patrick Cantlay Cam Davis
10:05 AM Tee #1 C.T. Pan Kevin Tway Sungjae Im
10:05 AM Tee #10 Aaron Rai Hank Lebioda Matt Kuchar
9:54 AM Tee #1 Matt Jones Peter Malnati Cameron Tringale
9:54 AM Tee #10 Sahith Theegala James Hahn Charley Hoffman
9:43 AM Tee #1 Taylor Moore Mito Pereira Pat Perez
9:43 AM Tee #10 Dylan Frittelli Alex Smalley Lee Hodges
9:32 AM Tee #1 Russell Henley Si Woo Kim Robert MacIntyre
9:32 AM Tee #10 Brian Stuard Abraham Ancer Adam Long
9:21 AM Tee #1 Nick Watney Scottie Scheffler Beau Hossler
9:21 AM Tee #10 Tony Finau Patton Kizzire Aaron Wise
9:10 AM Tee #1 Rory McIlroy K.H. Lee Carlos Ortiz
9:10 AM Tee #10 Alex Noren Danny Lee Andrew Putnam
8:59 AM Tee #1 Paul Casey Will Zalatoris Emiliano Grillo
8:59 AM Tee #10 Doc Redman Francesco Molinari Lanto Griffin
8:48 AM Tee #1 Erik van Rooyen Sergio Garcia Xander Schauffele
8:48 AM Tee #10 Jason Kokrak Martin Laird Sam Ryder

More From DraftKings Nation