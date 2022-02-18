Opening odds for 2022 All-Star Game

It’ll be Team LeBron taking on Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star game, scheduled for Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET. LeBron James and Kevin Durant were once again captains for the event, although Durant won’t be playing due to a knee injury. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the game per DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA All-Star Game odds 2022

Spread: Team LeBron -5.5

Over/Under: 319.5

Moneyline: Team Durant +195, Team LeBron -240

If you look at James’ roster, it’s far superior to Durant’s on paper. The King has got the most recent MVP, the reigning Finals MVP, the greatest shooter in NBA history and some miffed players on the bench. There’s little reason to think Durant’s team, especially without the Brooklyn Nets star, will be able to keep up. Team LeBron against the spread looks like a great play.

There’s no easier way to tell this is the All-Star Game than by looking at the total, which is set at a whopping 319.5. Last year’s game finished with 320 total points, so the under might actually be in play given some notable absences. There are also some players working through injuries who may just want to take it a bit easy, so the lack of effort might be noticeable.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.