Opening odds for 2022 All-Star Game MVP

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll be Team LeBron against Team Durant, although the latter forward won’t be playing due to a knee injury. There have been some other scratches as well due to health reasons, but the game will still feature the sport’s biggest stars. The Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award will go to the most impactful player in this contest, with Giannis Antetokounmpo looking to bag the honor for a second game in a row. Here are the odds for All-Star Game MVP, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
NBA All-Star Game MVP odds 2022
LeBron James, +600
Giannis Antetokounmpo, +600
Joel Embiid, +750
Stephen Curry, +900
Nikola Jokic, +900
Ja Morant, +900
Trae Young, +1100
Luka Doncic, +1400
Jayson Tatum, +1400
Devin Booker, +2000
DeMar DeRozan, +2500
Zach LaVine, +3000
Karl-Anthony Towns, +3000
Andrew Wiggins, +3000
LaMelo Ball, +4000
Donovan Mitchell, +4000
Jimmy Butler, +5000
Darius Garland, +5000
Fred VanVleet, +6000
Khris Middleton, +8000
Dejounte Murray, +8000
Rudy Gobert, +10000
The usual suspects are obviously highly valued, but the real high-reward plays might be Tatum and Booker from the middle of the pack. The significance of this being an award centered around Kobe Bryant will resonate with both players, who are entering their third All-Star games. If you’re looking for someone outside the favorites to bet on, Tatum and Booker could be worth a shot.
