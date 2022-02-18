Opening odds for 2022 All-Star Game MVP

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll be Team LeBron against Team Durant, although the latter forward won’t be playing due to a knee injury. There have been some other scratches as well due to health reasons, but the game will still feature the sport’s biggest stars. The Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award will go to the most impactful player in this contest, with Giannis Antetokounmpo looking to bag the honor for a second game in a row. Here are the odds for All-Star Game MVP, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA All-Star Game MVP odds 2022

LeBron James, +600

Giannis Antetokounmpo, +600

Joel Embiid, +750

Stephen Curry, +900

Nikola Jokic, +900

Ja Morant, +900

Trae Young, +1100

Luka Doncic, +1400

Jayson Tatum, +1400

Devin Booker, +2000

DeMar DeRozan, +2500

Zach LaVine, +3000

Karl-Anthony Towns, +3000

Andrew Wiggins, +3000

LaMelo Ball, +4000

Donovan Mitchell, +4000

Jimmy Butler, +5000

Darius Garland, +5000

Fred VanVleet, +6000

Khris Middleton, +8000

Dejounte Murray, +8000

Rudy Gobert, +10000

The usual suspects are obviously highly valued, but the real high-reward plays might be Tatum and Booker from the middle of the pack. The significance of this being an award centered around Kobe Bryant will resonate with both players, who are entering their third All-Star games. If you’re looking for someone outside the favorites to bet on, Tatum and Booker could be worth a shot.

