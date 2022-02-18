NextEra Energy 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Truck Series qualifying

The 2022 Camping World Truck Series kicks off its season on Friday, February 18 with the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway. It’s a single-day event with qualifying taking place at 3 p.m. ET and the race running at 7:30 p.m. Both events will air on FS1.

NASCAR will hold full qualifying this week for all events after limited qualifying in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The events use single-car qualifying across two rounds to determine the race order. The top-10 speeds from round one will move onto round two for a second heat. The starting lineup will be determined from there.

The NextEra Energy 250 has been running since 2000. Ben Rhodes is the defending champ, and the previous four winners were Grant Enfinger, Austin Hill, Johnny Sauter, and Kaz Grala. We’ll drop in race odds as soon as they’re available

How to watch qualifying for the NextEra Energy 250

Date: Friday, February 18

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list