NextEra Energy 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Truck Series qualifying

The 2022 Camping World Truck Series kicks off its season on Friday, February 18 with the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway. It’s a single-day event with qualifying taking place at 3 p.m. ET and the race running at 7:30 p.m. Both events will air on FS1.
NASCAR will hold full qualifying this week for all events after limited qualifying in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The events use single-car qualifying across two rounds to determine the race order. The top-10 speeds from round one will move onto round two for a second heat. The starting lineup will be determined from there.
The NextEra Energy 250 has been running since 2000. Ben Rhodes is the defending champ, and the previous four winners were Grant Enfinger, Austin Hill, Johnny Sauter, and Kaz Grala. We’ll drop in race odds as soon as they’re available
How to watch qualifying for the NextEra Energy 250
Date: Friday, February 18
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live
Entry list
2022 NextEra Energy 250 starting lineup
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Qualifying time
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Qualifying time
|1
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|TBD
|2
|2
|Jesse Little
|TBD
|3
|3
|Jordan Anderson
|TBD
|4
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|TBD
|5
|7
|Austin Hill
|TBD
|6
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|TBD
|7
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|TBD
|8
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|TBD
|9
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TBD
|10
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|TBD
|11
|17
|Riley Herbst
|TBD
|12
|18
|Chandler Smith
|TBD
|13
|19
|Derek Kraus
|TBD
|14
|20
|Danny Bohn
|TBD
|15
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|TBD
|16
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|TBD
|17
|24
|Jack Wood
|TBD
|18
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|TBD
|19
|28
|Bryan Dauzat
|TBD
|20
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|TBD
|21
|32
|Bret Holmes
|TBD
|22
|33
|Jason White
|TBD
|23
|38
|Zane Smith
|TBD
|24
|40
|Dean Thompson
|TBD
|25
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|TBD
|26
|43
|Thad Moffitt
|TBD
|27
|44
|Kris Wright
|TBD
|28
|45
|Lawless Alan
|TBD
|29
|46
|Matt Jaskol
|TBD
|30
|47
|Johnny Sauter
|TBD
|31
|51
|Corey Heim
|TBD
|32
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|TBD
|33
|56
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|34
|61
|Chase Purdy
|TBD
|35
|66
|Ty Majeski
|TBD
|36
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|TBD
|37
|84
|Clay Greenfield
|TBD
|38
|88
|Matt Crafton
|TBD
|39
|91
|Colby Howard
|TBD
|40
|97
|Jason Kitzmiller
|TBD
|41
|98
|Christian Eckes
|TBD
|42
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|TBD