NextEra Energy 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Truck Series qualifying

NASCAR’s Truck Series is back to kick off its season in Daytona. We break down what to know about qualifying

By DKNation Staff
Myatt Snider (51) Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM)Louisiana Hot Sauce Toyota Tundra and Chase Briscoe (29) Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR) Cooper Standard Ford F-150 during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra 250 on February 24, 2017, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 Camping World Truck Series kicks off its season on Friday, February 18 with the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway. It’s a single-day event with qualifying taking place at 3 p.m. ET and the race running at 7:30 p.m. Both events will air on FS1.

NASCAR will hold full qualifying this week for all events after limited qualifying in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The events use single-car qualifying across two rounds to determine the race order. The top-10 speeds from round one will move onto round two for a second heat. The starting lineup will be determined from there.

The NextEra Energy 250 has been running since 2000. Ben Rhodes is the defending champ, and the previous four winners were Grant Enfinger, Austin Hill, Johnny Sauter, and Kaz Grala. We’ll drop in race odds as soon as they’re available

How to watch qualifying for the NextEra Energy 250

Date: Friday, February 18
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list

2022 NextEra Energy 250 starting lineup

Pos # Driver Qualifying time
Pos # Driver Qualifying time
1 1 Hailie Deegan TBD
2 2 Jesse Little TBD
3 3 Jordan Anderson TBD
4 4 John Hunter Nemechek TBD
5 7 Austin Hill TBD
6 9 Blaine Perkins TBD
7 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb TBD
8 12 Spencer Boyd TBD
9 15 Tanner Gray TBD
10 16 Tyler Ankrum TBD
11 17 Riley Herbst TBD
12 18 Chandler Smith TBD
13 19 Derek Kraus TBD
14 20 Danny Bohn TBD
15 22 Austin Wayne Self TBD
16 23 Grant Enfinger TBD
17 24 Jack Wood TBD
18 25 Matt DiBenedetto TBD
19 28 Bryan Dauzat TBD
20 30 Tate Fogleman TBD
21 32 Bret Holmes TBD
22 33 Jason White TBD
23 38 Zane Smith TBD
24 40 Dean Thompson TBD
25 42 Carson Hocevar TBD
26 43 Thad Moffitt TBD
27 44 Kris Wright TBD
28 45 Lawless Alan TBD
29 46 Matt Jaskol TBD
30 47 Johnny Sauter TBD
31 51 Corey Heim TBD
32 52 Stewart Friesen TBD
33 56 Timmy Hill TBD
34 61 Chase Purdy TBD
35 66 Ty Majeski TBD
36 75 Parker Kligerman TBD
37 84 Clay Greenfield TBD
38 88 Matt Crafton TBD
39 91 Colby Howard TBD
40 97 Jason Kitzmiller TBD
41 98 Christian Eckes TBD
42 99 Ben Rhodes TBD

