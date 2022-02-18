 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the NextEra Energy 250 Truck Series race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the NextEra Energy 250 to kick off the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Daytona.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Championship Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NextEra Energy 250 gets a weekend full of racing excitement going in Daytona on Friday. The event, and all other racing events from Daytona this weekend, can be found on the Fox family of networks. The truck series event will be aired on FS1 on Friday night.

It marks the first race of the season in the Camping World Truck Series, with defending series and race champion Ben Rhodes sitting at +1400 to win and +150 to finish in the top five at DraftKings Sportsbook. The overall heavy favorite to win the race is John Hunter Nemechek, who finished seventh at last year’s race. He’s currently going off at +800 to win and -110 to finish in the top 5. He’s the only driver in the field with a - next to any of his odds.

The event opens with qualifying at 3 p.m. ET. We’ll likely see some odds movement once the starting lineup is settled.

How to watch the NextEra Energy 250

Date: Friday, Feb. 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the NextEra Energy 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Bally Sports app, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

NextEra Energy 250 starting lineup

Pos # Driver Qualifying time
1 1 Hailie Deegan TBD
2 2 Jesse Little TBD
3 3 Jordan Anderson TBD
4 4 John Hunter Nemechek TBD
5 7 Austin Hill TBD
6 9 Blaine Perkins TBD
7 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb TBD
8 12 Spencer Boyd TBD
9 15 Tanner Gray TBD
10 16 Tyler Ankrum TBD
11 17 Riley Herbst TBD
12 18 Chandler Smith TBD
13 19 Derek Kraus TBD
14 20 Danny Bohn TBD
15 22 Austin Wayne Self TBD
16 23 Grant Enfinger TBD
17 24 Jack Wood TBD
18 25 Matt DiBenedetto TBD
19 28 Bryan Dauzat TBD
20 30 Tate Fogleman TBD
21 32 Bret Holmes TBD
22 33 Jason White TBD
23 38 Zane Smith TBD
24 40 Dean Thompson TBD
25 42 Carson Hocevar TBD
26 43 Thad Moffitt TBD
27 44 Kris Wright TBD
28 45 Lawless Alan TBD
29 46 Matt Jaskol TBD
30 47 Johnny Sauter TBD
31 51 Corey Heim TBD
32 52 Stewart Friesen TBD
33 56 Timmy Hill TBD
34 61 Chase Purdy TBD
35 66 Ty Majeski TBD
36 75 Parker Kligerman TBD
37 84 Clay Greenfield TBD
38 88 Matt Crafton TBD
39 91 Colby Howard TBD
40 97 Jason Kitzmiller TBD
41 98 Christian Eckes TBD
42 99 Ben Rhodes TBD

