How to watch the NextEra Energy 250 Truck Series race, via live stream

The NextEra Energy 250 gets a weekend full of racing excitement going in Daytona on Friday. The event, and all other racing events from Daytona this weekend, can be found on the Fox family of networks. The truck series event will be aired on FS1 on Friday night.

It marks the first race of the season in the Camping World Truck Series, with defending series and race champion Ben Rhodes sitting at +1400 to win and +150 to finish in the top five at DraftKings Sportsbook. The overall heavy favorite to win the race is John Hunter Nemechek, who finished seventh at last year’s race. He’s currently going off at +800 to win and -110 to finish in the top 5. He’s the only driver in the field with a - next to any of his odds.

The event opens with qualifying at 3 p.m. ET. We’ll likely see some odds movement once the starting lineup is settled.

How to watch the NextEra Energy 250

Date: Friday, Feb. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the NextEra Energy 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Bally Sports app, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

NextEra Energy 250 starting lineup