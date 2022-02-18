Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 26

The English Premier League continues on with Matchday 26 this weekend, as the season gets closer to the home stretch with just 12 matches left to play for most clubs. With all 20 teams in action this weekend, let’s take a look at how the standings shake out heading into Matchday 26.

No surprise, Manchester City still sits on top, and are still unbeaten in their last 15. They haven’t lost a game in league play since October 30 when Crystal Palace handed them a 2-0 loss. Since then, they’ve won 14, and logged just one draw, thanks to a 1-1 result against Southampton a few weeks back. Raheem Sterling just notched an impressive hat trick in their 4-0 win over Norwich last week, bringing his total up to 10 on the season, good for the league’s third best.

City will face off against Tottenham this weekend as Spurs look to snap a three-match losing skid.

Liverpool has been gradually catching up, closing the gap ever so slightly on City as they now sit with 54 points, just nine behind Man City. In the process, they’ve also been able to widen the gap between themselves and third-place Chelsea, who are now seven points behind the Reds. The Blues haven’t played an EPL match since their 2-0 win over Tottenham on January 23 as they’ve been off for the Club World Cup, but after winning that title they’re back in action against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Rounding out the top four is Manchester United, followed closely by West Ham who will hope to overtake them this weekend if results go their way.

Newcastle United recently clawed their way out of the relegation zone as they’ve won three straight, which puts Norwich City back in the hot seat in 18th place. They’re followed by Watford (15) and Burnley (14), as all three teams are in serious danger of relegation this season. Newcastle sits four points clear of Norwich as they’re trending upward, just eight points away from 10th place.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 26