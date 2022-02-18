Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

ShoBox: The New Generation continues on Friday, February 18th. The event will air on Showtime and is set to get started at 9:00 p.m. ET. The night is highlighted by its main event featuring the undefeated Jamaine Ortiz taking on Nahir Albright. The event takes place at Orlando’s Caribe Royale Resort and the lightweights in the main event should get started around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Ortiz is undefeated and enters with a professional fighting record of 14-0-1. In his last fight against Joseph Adorno, the fact that he came away with a draw in that matchup is impressive. He was on the ropes and overcame knockdowns from Adorno which just shows how good Ortiz is. Over his last three fights, he has forced that draw, he had a knockout in the seventh round and he had a technical knockout in the second round. One of the best boxers you will see on this platform.

For Albright, he isn’t used to fighting someone better than him. He has one loss on his 14-1 fighting record, but it came six years ago. In his last match against Michael Dutchover, he won in the sixth round with the fight being stopped by the ringside doctor. Albright was able to knock down Dutchover four separate times in that one fight. He has now won 14 fights in a row after dropping the first match of his career. He has seven knockouts in his 14 victories, but this match against Ortiz will be his toughest fight yet.

Full Card for Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright