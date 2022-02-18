How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for February 18th episode

Just over 12 hours ahead of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, WWE Friday Night Smackdown wraps up the build with a go-home episode airing tonight on Fox.

Considering the length of travel required to get to Saudi Arabia, the company went ahead and taped this episode following last Friday’s show in New Orleans. The results of the show are out there and the company itself already gave away a major spoiler happening during the show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, February 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The major happening from this taping was Sami Zayn emerging as the new Intercontinental Champion, defeating Shinsuke Nakumara in a hard-fought battle for the belt. Zayn is being rewarded for doing good work on Smackdown for the past year as a conspiratorial heel, working with celebrities like Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville. As for the match itself, it’ll be a must watch if this is anywhere close to their classic encounter at NXT Takeover Dallas six years ago.

Since this is a taped show, we’ll most likely get plenty of pre-taped segments featuring the likes of Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair building up to their respective matches at Elimination Chamber tomorrow. Also on the show, Ivar battles Jimmy Uso in singles action ahead of their Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at EC. Finally, Ricochet will go one-on-one with Sheamus.